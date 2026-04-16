‘Hijab allowed, bindi banned?' Backlash over Lenskart's anti-Hindu guidelines amid TCS' 'love jihad' controversy; Peyush Bansal responds

Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal has dismissed allegations of religious bias in the company's employee dress code.

Lenskart, the popular eyewear retailer, has found itself at the centre of a controversy after a style guide purportedly issued by the company surfaced online. The document, which began circulating on social media, ignited widespread condemnation, with many accusing the company of religious bias in its grooming policy.

According to the circulating 'Lenskart Staff Uniform and Grooming Guide,' store employees were permitted to wear a black hijab (a headscarf commonly worn by Muslim women) or black turbans, but were reportedly banned from wearing religious symbols associated with Hinduism, such as bindis and tilaks. A bindi is a decorative mark often worn on the forehead by Hindu women, while a tilak is a mark applied to the forehead, typically worn by Hindu men and women during religious occasions. The document sparked backlash, with critics claiming that it reflected a double standard and religious discrimination.

Peyush Bansal Responds to the Allegations

Lenskart’s founder, Peyush Bansal, swiftly addressed the backlash on social media, denying that the company’s policy was discriminatory. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bansal clarified that the circulated document was outdated and did not represent the company’s current stance on employee attire.

Bansal stressed that Lenskart's grooming policy had evolved over the years and that no restrictions existed on any form of religious expression, including the wearing of bindis or tilaks. He apologised for the confusion caused by the old policy document and assured the public that it no longer reflected the company's guidelines. "Our policy has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak," he wrote, emphasising that the company regularly reviews its guidelines to ensure they align with its values.

Hi, all. I’ve been seeing an inaccurate policy document going viral about Lenskart.



I want to speak directly that this document does not reflect our present guidelines.



Our policy has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak, and we… April 15, 2026

Criticism and Calls for Transparency

Despite Bansal’s clarification, many users on social media expressed scepticism, with some accusing him of providing a misleading explanation. Several users pointed out that the controversial document was dated February 2026, not an outdated version as Bansal had claimed.

One user wrote, 'If this is indeed an outdated version, why wasn’t it corrected sooner?' Another user demanded, 'Please share the current guidelines if the one from February is not accurate.' Critics also raised concerns over why religious symbols were allowed for some but not others if the document was truly outdated.

Moving Forward: Transparency and Trust

As Lenskart navigates this controversy, the company is likely to face continued scrutiny over its policies and transparency. Many social media users are calling for the company to release its current, official dress code to avoid further confusion and to restore trust. Lenskart’s swift action in addressing the controversy will be crucial in ensuring that the company’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity is clear to both its employees and the public.