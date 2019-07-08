Highway maintained by Noida authority, not Centre: Gadkari on Yamuna Expressway accident that killed 29

Speaking about the accident in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the highway where the accident happened was built by the Uttar Pradesh government, and has "nothing to do with the Government of India".

He said that the highways are controlled by the Noida Authority, stating the number of accidents over the past few years. "133 people were killed in accidents here in 2016, 246 in 2017 and 111 in 2018," he said.

Gadkari added that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made a note regarding the incident in which two or three things have come to light.

"Firstly, we didn't have information about the standards of the tyres that are made here," the Minister said, "In the US and other Western countries, rubber is filled with silicon. Nitrogen should also be filled in rubber for safety. We are considering these options in the future."

Nitin Gadkari added that a detailed investigation will be carried on regarding the incident.

The UP Roadways bus fell into a drain on Yamuna Expressway here resulting in the loss of lives of 29 people and leaving several others injured.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief and condolences over the incident and directed the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police to provide all possible medical attention to the injured.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed their condolences to families of the 29 people who were killed in the accident.