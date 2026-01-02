FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Highway authority takes BIG step for cars on new FASTag issued after...; Here's what it means for commuters

NHAI will discontinue the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for new FASTags issued from February 1, 2026. Vehicle verification will be completed pre-activation via VAHAN, simplifying toll payments. Existing FASTags won’t need KYV unless issues arise, improving user convenience on highways.

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 02, 2026, 11:27 AM IST

Highway authority takes BIG step for cars on new FASTag issued after...; Here's what it means for commuters
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a significant change to the FASTag system for cars, jeeps, and vans. Starting February 1, 2026, the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process will no longer be required for newly issued FASTags, aiming to resolve post-activation verification issues faced by private vehicle owners.

What the Change Means for New FASTag Users

Previously, KYV was a mandatory post-activation step where vehicle owners had to confirm their vehicle details even after submitting valid documents at the time of purchase. This often caused delays and repeated follow-ups.

Under the new system, vehicle verification will be completed before the FASTag is activated, eliminating the need for any additional checks after issuance. This update applies to FASTags purchased through both online platforms and physical points of sale, allowing car owners to use the FASTag immediately after activation without facing verification-related interruptions.

Impact on Existing FASTag Holders

For vehicles that already have an active FASTag, KYV will no longer be required routinely. Users will only need to complete KYV in specific situations, such as complaints regarding incorrect FASTag issuance, damaged or loose tags, or suspected misuse. If no issues are reported, existing FASTag holders can continue using their tags without additional verification steps.

Stronger Pre-Activation Checks by Banks

To ensure the new system functions smoothly, NHAI has mandated stricter pre-activation validation standards for FASTag-issuing banks. Banks will now verify vehicle details against the VAHAN database before activating a FASTag.

In exceptional cases where VAHAN data is unavailable, banks must cross-check details using the vehicle’s Registration Certificate. The responsibility for accurate verification now rests entirely with the issuing banks, and post-activation KYV has been completely discontinued.

Benefits for Highway Users

The removal of the post-activation KYV step is expected to simplify the FASTag experience for private vehicle owners, reducing delays and grievances associated with verification. By shifting responsibility to banks before activation, NHAI aims to streamline toll payments and improve overall convenience for drivers on national highways.

This move is part of NHAI’s broader effort to make digital toll collection faster and more user-friendly, ensuring a smoother journey for millions of private vehicle users across the country.

