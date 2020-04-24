Highlights: PM Modi interacts with sarpanchs on Panchayati Raj Day

Amid the countrywide lockdown, the National Panchayati Raj Day is being celebrated across India. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the sarpanches of the country through video conferencing.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech during the proram:

- The coronavirus pandemiic has changed the way we all work. Today, work has to be done through technology. Today millions of sarpanches are connected through video conference.

- We have to be self-reliant. It will be difficult to cope with such a crisis without becoming self-sufficient. Today's situation has reminded us to be independent.

- Coronavirus crisis has given us its biggest message, biggest lesson that we have to become self-sufficient. The villages have become self-sufficient for their basic needs, districts at their level, states at their level, and then the whole country has to become self-sufficient.

- The stronger the system of panchayat, the stronger the democracy. There was a period when less than a hundred panchayats in the country were connected to broadband, Now it has reached more than 1.25 lakh panchayats. Not only this, the number of common service centers in villages is also crossing three lakhs.

- To reduce the distance between cities and villages, two big projects have been started - e-Gram Swaraj App and Swami Yojana. Details of development work of Panchayat and the funds will be available on this app. Every citizen of the village will be able to know what is going on in his panchayat in his phone. This will also make the job of record keeping easy.

- Under the ownership plan, each property in the village will be mapped through drones. Then a certificate of ownership will be issued. It will have many benefits. Confusion about the property will be removed and it will be more helpful in planning.

- The true learning of life is tested only in times of crisis. The ability is not known in a very caring environment. In this coronavirus crisis, people living in the villages of the country have shown their education of the traditions.

- The updates coming from the villages are also inspiring for big scholars. The villagers, tribal brothers and sisters and mother sisters have done this work. I salute every villager in India.

- Today, the world is discussing how India responded to coronavirus. The citizens of India are colliding with it among the limited resources. Showing dedication, we are looking for new ways to save the country with new energy.

- I am constantly getting information from different sources about what is happening in the villages. I want to take suggestions regarding the crisis. Especially the people of the city want to know from you.