Highlights of General Bipin Rawat's over four decades-long illustrated career

General Bipin Rawat took over as the CDS on January 1, 2020, the first to occupy the post that made him the country's foremost military officer.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2021, 09:24 AM IST

We lost braveheart Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, in a chopper crash in the Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu along with his wife Dr Madhulika Rawat. He will be remembered for his over four decades-long illustrated career that saw him rising in ranks to be appointed the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the country.

Here we discuss several peak points into the illustrated career of the most decorated late General Bipin Rawat.

General Bipin Rawat took over as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on January 1, 2020, the first to occupy the post that made him the country's foremost military officer. He was appointed the 27th Chief of the Army Staff in 2016 superseding two officers. The government amended the Army rules to extend the age of superannuation from 62 years to 65 years, paving the way for his appointment to the post.

To General Bipin Rawat goes the credit of reducing militancy in Northeast India. The 2015 cross-border operation into Myanmar in which the Indian Army successfully responded to an ambush by NSCN-K militants was conducted under his supervision.

General Rawat was also part of the planning for the 2016 surgical strikes. The Indian Army crossed the Line of Control into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and conducted an airstrike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror training camp in Pakistan's Balakot. General Rawat was reportedly monitoring the developments from South Block in New Delhi.

General Rawat was a veteran in counterinsurgency and high-altitude warfare, having served in difficult terrains including the Northern and Eastern commands. He has also served as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-C) Southern Command.

He commanded a company in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. As a Colonel, he commanded the 5th battalion 11 Gorkha Rifles in the Eastern sector along the Line of Actual Control at Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh. As a Brigadier, he commanded 5 Sector of Rashtriya Rifles in Sopore, Kashmir.

General Bipin Rawat has also been part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force and has commanded a multinational brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Here he was twice awarded the Force Commander's Commendation.

General Rawat has been decorated with many honours for his service, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, and Sena Medal. He was a recipient of the prestigious 'Sword of Honour'. 

