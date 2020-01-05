'Highlighted India's stakes and concerns': Amid mounting US-Iran tension, Jaishankar dials Pompeo

Amid mounting tension in West Asia following the US strike that killed a top Iranian general in Iraq, India's foreign minister on Sunday spoke to his counterparts in Iran, United States, Oman and UAE.

Speaking to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the telephone, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted India's stakes and concerns.

"Had a telephonic discussion with Secretary of State @SecPompeo on the evolving situation in the Gulf region. Highlighted India's stakes and concerns," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Pompeo reportedly told Jaishankar that the Trump Administration won’t hesitate to act to keep American lives safe.

"@DrSJaishankar and I spoke just now regarding Iran’s continued threats and provocations. The Trump Administration won’t hesitate to act to keep American lives, and those of our friends and allies, safe." Pompeo said in a tweet.

Earlier, he spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and expressed "concern" on developments that have "taken a very serious turn."

"Just concluded a conversation with FM @JZarif of Iran. Noted that developments have taken a very serious turn. India remains deeply concerned about the levels of tension. We agreed to remain in touch," Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Jaishankar also spoke to Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf Alawi and UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Discussed with FM Yusuf Alawi of Oman the tense situation in the region. Reaffirmed our shared interest in the stability and security of the Gulf. Appreciated his perspectives on the current situation," the minister said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said, "A warm conversation with FM @ABZayed of UAE. Exchanged views on recent developments in the region."

The Ministry of External Affairs had on Friday said that the "increase in tension has alarmed the world."

"We have noted that a senior Iranian leader has been killed by the US. The increase in tension has alarmed the world. Peace, stability and security in this region is of utmost importance to India. It is vital that the situation does not escalate further. India has consistently advocated restraint and continues to do so," the MEA statement said.

On Friday, Iran's most senior commander Qasem Soleimani was killed by the US military at Baghdad airport in Iraq. Pentagon officials in the US later confirmed that the strike was carried out on the command of US President Donald Trump.

"At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization," a statement by the United States Department of Defense read.

"General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region," it added.

The tensions continue to run high as US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that it has targeted 52 sites that 'will be hit very fast and very hard' if the country strikes any Americans or American Assets.

In a series of tweets, the US President said that Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets in response to Soleimani's death.

"The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation!" he added.

Soleimani was one of the most powerful figures in Iran and as the head of the Quds Force, he directly reported to the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei has vowed revenge against the killing of his general, saying "severe revenge awaits the criminals" behind the attack.