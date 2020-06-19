Highest single-day spike of 13,586 cases takes India's COVID-19 tally past 3.8 lakh

As the coronavirus cases in India continue to spread rapidly in India, the country on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 13,586 new coronavirus cases and 336 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases now stands at 3,80,532 including 1,63,248 active cases, 2,04,711 cured/discharged/migrated & 12,573 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported. The recovery rate stands at 53.79%, it added.

India has now become the fourth worst-affected nation from the virus and also the biggest epicentre of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Asia.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicentre of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 1,20,504 positive cases of COVID-19 infection and 5,751 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 61,000-mark and the death toll has topped the 3,200-mark as well.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu with 52,334 cases, which overtook Delhi due to a recent massive spike in the number of cases. The national capital is third on the list with 49,979 cases.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 2,794 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.