HomeIndia

India

Higher compensation in offing for 6,000 land losers: NHSRCL chief

They will also get an entitlement card with a bank account number, says agency supremo

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 13, 2018, 05:30 AM IST

Those who are likely to lose their land for the government of India's ambitious bullet train project will have higher compensation in the offing. Not only compensation, nearly 6,000 land losers will also get an entitlement card with bank account number and all the items against which they are going to get compensation, confirmed Achal Khare, Managing Director of National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is the implementing agency, for the bullet train project.

Khare was delivering a public lecture as part of the 2nd AN Khosla lecture series, organised by the Ahmedabad chapter of the IIT Roorkee Alumni Association and held at the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar.

A joint measurement survey is being conducted at present, which is the last stage of the land acquisition process. After the survey is over, farmers will learn about the compensation package. We will be providing each land loser an entitlement card, which will have his bank account number and all the items against which he is going to get compensation. And this will be monitored by the company till the time he gets his last compensation. I can assure that we will be compensating much more than what they are expecting", he said.

Giving an example, he said that the entitlement package will be more than what is being provided under the Land Acquisition Act. For example, we will be giving them 25 per cent extra as part of terms of consent."

For the project, around 1,400 hectares of land will be acquired in Gujarat and Maharashtra of which 1,120 hectares of which is privately owned. Around 6,000 land owners will have to be compensated, he said.

He further added that the planning and design phase of the project is being completed, and the construction will begin soon. Speaking about 'chai pe charcha', he said, "We will be holding chai pe charcha to discuss with land owners and other stakeholders but it is mainly required in Maharashtra."

One of the biggest challenge that we face is at Vadodara as the longest bridge will be coming there and both sides have multi-storeyed building so we will not have any free space to work. Since it is Gujarat, we have also taken care of the earthquake mishap, if any and hence will be installing 22 seismic monitors to detect an earthquake and once detected, there will be an immediate shutdown of a power supply and train will stop, he added.
 

