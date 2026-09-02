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High-voltage showdown in Srinagar as BJP, National Conference hold rival protests

Srinagar is on alert as the BJP and the National Conference plan rival protests over governance, statehood, unemployment, electricity tariffs and other key J&K issues.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 11:25 AM IST

High-voltage showdown in Srinagar as BJP, National Conference hold rival protests
High-voltage showdown in Srinagar as BJP, National Conference hold rival protests (Source: X/PTI)
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Rival protests and counter-demonstrations between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) began in Srinagar on September 2, 2026, amid heightened security. The BJP workers and leaders have begun assembling at Srinagar's Ghanta Ghar (Lal Chowk) to march toward the Civil Secretariat. The NC organised counter-protests outside BJP offices, including gathering near the Gindun Sports Complex in Rajbagh, Srinagar, to march toward the local BJP office.

Police have tightened security, with a large number of security personnel deployed at Lal Chowk and Jawahar Nagar here to maintain law and order in view of the situation.

Why BJP vs NC protests in J&K?

The BJP announced the September 2 protest after an organisational meeting in Srinagar. The party has accused the Omar Abdullah-led government of failing to fulfil its election promises. It has raised issues such as higher electricity tariffs, alleged corruption, unemployment, outsourcing of government jobs and delays in Panchayat and urban local body elections. BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, have accused the government of misgovernance and corruption.

On the other hand, the NC announced peaceful counter-protests outside BJP offices, seeking accountability from the Union government over promises made in Parliament and before the Supreme Court regarding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The party said its other demands include constitutional guarantees, clearance of the reservation file and justice for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The party also said the people's electoral mandate should be respected.

J&K Assembly session

The protests come as J&K is scheduled for its upcoming Legislative Assembly autumn session beginning September 21. The legislative assembly will adopt a paperless system, with all legislative work to be processed and managed through the National e‑Vidhan Application (NeVA). Government departments have been asked to regularly use the portal to submit and process Bills, proposals, amendments, replies to Assembly questions, assurances, notices and other documents.  The BJP is expected to bring several governance and public-interest issues into sharper political focus. 

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