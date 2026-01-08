High-voltage drama in Kolkata: ED raids I-PAC, CM Mamata Banerjee accuses Amit Shah of 'misusing agency'

JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip released by NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in; get direct LINK to check here
INDIA
ED raided I-PAC’s Salt Lake office and co-founder Pratik Jain’s Loudon Street home amid BJP–TMC tensions. Mamata Banerjee and Police Commissioner visited the residence and blamed Amit Shah.
The Chief Minister also said that she will be going to I-PAC's Salt Lake office, where simultaneous ED raids are being conducted. To recall, I-PAC had been acting as the vote-strategy agency of Trinamool Congress since 2020, that is, the year before the last Assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021.
Reacting to the Chief Minister's actions and speeches, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said that Mamata Banerjee was trying to directly interfere in the operations of a constitutional body. He said, "In the past, when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials went to the residence of the then Kolkata Police Commissioner and the current acting Director General of state Police, Rajeev Kumar, she tried to hinder that process and also staged a sit-in demonstration in the city against the CBI."
The BJP leader said, "Proper legal action should be taken against the Chief Minister as well. Why is she worried about the ED raid at the office of a private corporate entity?" Adhikari questioned.
(With input from IANS)