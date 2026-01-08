FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

High-voltage drama in Kolkata: ED raids I-PAC, CM Mamata Banerjee accuses Amit Shah of 'misusing agency'

ED raided I-PAC’s Salt Lake office and co-founder Pratik Jain’s Loudon Street home amid BJP–TMC tensions. Mamata Banerjee and Police Commissioner visited the residence and blamed Amit Shah.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 02:58 PM IST

High-voltage drama in Kolkata: ED raids I-PAC, CM Mamata Banerjee accuses Amit Shah of 'misusing agency'
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister, West Bengal. (File Image)
Amid escalating tensions between the BJP and the ruling TMC over the SIR in West Bengal, a high-voltage drama was staged in Kolkata.  Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials raided the office of the vote-strategy agency India Political Action Committee (I-PAC) at Salt Lake, on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, on Thursday morning. They also swooped down upon the residence of I-PAC's co-founder, Pratik Jain, at Loudon Street in central Kolkata. 
Reacting to the raids, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her anger. She also described the ED operations as the brainchild of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whom she termed the “naughtiest and nastiest” home minister of the country. Upon learning of simultaneous ED operations at two locations, accompanied by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, the Chief Minister and Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma also visited Jain's residence at Loudon Street on Thursday afternoon.
 

Mamata Banerjee intervenes

The CM went inside the residence and came out after a few minutes. She interacted with the media after coming out of Jain's residence and lambasted the Union Home Minister and the ED over the development. Talking to the waiting journalists, she said, “The ED officials were trying to confiscate the documents of my party, Trinamool Congress. I have brought them back along with me. This useless Union Home Minister cannot protect the country. But he was trying to seize my party documents through the ED. I called up Pratik. The ED officials were trying to seize his mobile phone and hard disks. This Union Home Minister is the naughtiest and nastiest Home Minister of the country."
(BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari)

The Chief Minister also said that she will be going to I-PAC's Salt Lake office, where simultaneous ED raids are being conducted. To recall, I-PAC had been acting as the vote-strategy agency of Trinamool Congress since 2020, that is, the year before the last Assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021. 

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari slams CM

Reacting to the Chief Minister's actions and speeches, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said that Mamata Banerjee was trying to directly interfere in the operations of a constitutional body. He said, "In the past, when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials went to the residence of the then Kolkata Police Commissioner and the current acting Director General of state Police, Rajeev Kumar, she tried to hinder that process and also staged a sit-in demonstration in the city against the CBI."

The BJP leader said, "Proper legal action should be taken against the Chief Minister as well. Why is she worried about the ED raid at the office of a private corporate entity?" Adhikari questioned.

(With input from IANS)

