High-voltage drama in Kolkata: ED raids I-PAC, CM Mamata Banerjee accuses Amit Shah of 'misusing agency'

Amid escalating tensions between the BJP and the ruling TMC over the SIR in West Bengal, a high-voltage drama was staged in Kolkata. Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials raided the office of the vote-strategy agency India Political Action Committee (I-PAC) at Salt Lake, on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, on Thursday morning. They also swooped down upon the residence of I-PAC's co-founder, Pratik Jain, at Loudon Street in central Kolkata.

Reacting to the raids, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her anger. She also described the ED operations as the brainchild of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whom she termed the “naughtiest and nastiest” home minister of the country. Upon learning of simultaneous ED operations at two locations, accompanied by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, the Chief Minister and Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma also visited Jain's residence at Loudon Street on Thursday afternoon.

Mamata Banerjee intervenes

The CM went inside the residence and came out after a few minutes. She interacted with the media after coming out of Jain's residence and lambasted the Union Home Minister and the ED over the development. Talking to the waiting journalists, she said, “The ED officials were trying to confiscate the documents of my party, Trinamool Congress. I have brought them back along with me. This useless Union Home Minister cannot protect the country. But he was trying to seize my party documents through the ED. I called up Pratik. The ED officials were trying to seize his mobile phone and hard disks. This Union Home Minister is the naughtiest and nastiest Home Minister of the country."

