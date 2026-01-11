FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

High voltage drama in Bengal: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari alleges attack on convoy by TMC workers, sits on ‘dharna’ in Police station

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari sat on a protest inside the Chandrakona police station, demanding registration of an FIR after he alleged that his convoy was attacked by Trinamool Congress workers at Paschim Medinipur on Saturday night.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 11, 2026, 07:02 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari sat on a protest inside the Chandrakona police station, demanding registration of an FIR after he alleged that his convoy was attacked by Trinamool Congress workers at Paschim Medinipur on Saturday night.

He demanded the registration of an FIR against those responsible for the attack, alleging that the TMC is attempting to eliminate the BJP from the state.

“We are here for justice... The elections aren't far. These people are about to lose. They want to demolish the BJP... TMC Youth Wing President, TMC Labour Union leader... were there... I have given the names of the involved...I am urging that an FIR should be registered, and these people should be arrested..," Adhiakri told ANI.

BJP convoy attacked by TMC, alleges Adhikari

Earlier, the BJP leader alleged that TMC workers attacked his convoy on Chandrakona Road in Paschim Medinipur district on Saturday night. “Tonight, approximately around 8:20 PM, while I was returning from Purulia, at Chandrakona Road, Paschim Medinipur district, I was viciously attacked by TMC goons. These cowards, emboldened by the Mamata Banerjee regime's culture of violence and impunity, attacked me right in the presence of the Mamata Police," Adhikari posted on X.

"The very guardians of law stood by like mute spectators. This is not just an attack on me; it's an assault on every voice of opposition in West Bengal. The TMC's desperation is showing, resorting to thuggery because they can't face the heat of the people's rising anger. I am now sitting on a dharna inside the Chandrakona Police Station, demanding immediate action & arrests. The people of Bengal deserve better than this lawless dictatorship. I will not budge until accountability is enforced," said Adhikari.

BJP's Samik Bhattacharya says, 'breakdown of constitutional...'

Earlier on Saturday, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya said that there is a “total breakdown of constitutional machinery" in the state. Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya demanded that the custodians of the Constitution intervene immediately to ensure law and order is maintained.

"What is happening in West Bengal is not only the absence of law and order. It tantamounts to the total breakdown of constitutional machinery. The demand of the hour is that the custodians of the Constitution should intervene immediately," he stated. 
 

(ANI inputs)

