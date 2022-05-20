‘High time PM Modi put an end to issue’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Gyanvapi Masjid controversy

File photo

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has been very vocal about his opinions about the current case of the Gyanvapi Masjid video survey, which is being examined by the Supreme Court currently. He talked about how the idea behind the controversy is the “create hate”.

Further, the AIMIM chief said that whether it was the controversy surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi or the one in Mathura, the idea behind these issues is to create more mistrust and hate for the Muslim community in the country.

He said that the Gyanvapi mosque controversy is a ploy to take the country backward by creating a lack of security among Hindus. Owaisi, who heads the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), said that is “high time” that the prime minister intervenes in this issue.

It's high time that the PM puts an end to all this and says that his govt stands with the 1991 Act and will not support such causes that create more division in the country: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi pic.twitter.com/bVEujdLHBi — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

Asaduddin Owaisi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should put an end to the Gyanvapi Masjid controversy, and make a firm statement about his government being in support of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

As quoted by news agency ANI, the AIMIM chief said, “He should state that his government will not support such causes that create more division in the country.” Owaisi had also reiterated earlier that he will not lose the Gyanvapi masjid, as the community has also lost the Babri mosque.

Pointing out that the plea to remove the Shahi Idgah Masjid in Mathura was a violation of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, Owaisi said, “The Mathura district court saying the suit is maintainable is a violation of the Supreme Court verdict and against the Parliament Act.”

Owaisi’s statements come as the Supreme Court hearings regarding the Gyanvapi Masjid controversy are currently underway. The apex court is currently hearing a plea filed against the video survey of the mosque, which was ordered by the Varanasi court.

Earlier, the Hindu petitioner in the Gyanvapi mosque case had claimed that a Shivling was found in the pond area of the masjid, after which the lower court sealed off the area of the complex. After this, Owaisi had claimed that it is not a Shivling, but a fountain.

READ | Why is Gyanvapi mosque under scanner? How controversy started