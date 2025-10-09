High speed Porsche racing with BMW crashes into divider on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway, video shows extensive damage, air bags..., WATCH

A high speed Porsche car, crashed on Mumbai's Western Express Highway late at night, injuring one. The expensive car, a 718 Boxster Porsche with plate number DN 09Q 1777, lost control while racing with a BMW at 2 am, on a high traffic corridor.

A high speed Porsche car, crashed on Mumbai's Western Express Highway late at night, injuring one. The expensive car, a 718 Boxster Porsche with plate number DN 09Q 1777, lost control while racing with a BMW at 2 am, on a high traffic corridor, as per eyewitnesses.

Video shows heavy damage to car

The video circulating on X, shows that the car sustained extensive damage due to major crash. The right side of the car's bumper and panels were extensively damaged. The air bags were opened due to the powerful impact. Police personnel's were inspecting the site.

Driver safe

The driver suffered injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, as per reports, there were two people inside the car at time of the accident. Officials have launched investigation. They are now probing whether the cars violated speed regulations.