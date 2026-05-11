High-speed bullet trains to overtake airlines on busy short-haul routes, says Ashwani Vaishnaw

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday issued an open warning to airline investors, lauding India’s upcoming high speed rail network and claiming that it will completely dominate various busy short-haul routes, with no scope of competition for airlines.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday issued an open warning to airline investors, lauding India’s upcoming high speed rail network and claiming that it will completely dominate various busy short-haul routes, with no scope of competition for airlines.

Speaking at the CII Business Summit, Vaishnaw said investors anticipating aviation growth in sectors such like Mumbai-Pune, Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Bengaluru-Chennai must be aware of the potential of high-speed rail which helped transformed travel patterns in Japan, China and South Korea.

“Nobody will fly on these routes,” Vaishnaw said, giving examples of regions where high-speed rail dominates the entire market share on dense inter-city corridors.

Giving details of how the high-speed rails have significantly reduced time between metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Pune which would now be just 48 minutes under the bullet train network, while Pune-Hyderabad would take 1 hour 55 minutes, Hyderabad-Bengaluru 2 hours 8 minutes, Chennai-Hyderabad 2 hours 55 minutes and Bengaluru-Chennai just 78 minutes.

“Such routes will be 99% dominated by railways,” he said, further adding that such developments had already taken place on routes linking Tokyo, Nagoya, Kyoto and Osaka in Japan, as well as across major corridors in China and South Korea.

Vaishnaw said India plans to spend nearly Rs 16 lakh crore on bullet train corridors, with “practically the entire amount” flowing to Indian contractors and suppliers. Land acquisition for upcoming corridors will begin soon, he added, promising execution at a “never seen before pace” in India.