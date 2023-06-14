Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

High drama in Tamil Nadu after Senthil Balaji’s arrest, minster hospitalised amid money laundering charges

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji’s arrest by the ED became a dramatic affair when he broke down in the car, and was hospitalised later.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:10 AM IST

High drama in Tamil Nadu after Senthil Balaji’s arrest, minster hospitalised amid money laundering charges
TN Minister Senthil Balaji breaks down after arrest (Photo - ANI)

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji broke down while being taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for questioning in connection to an alleged money laundering case in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The investigating agency took the DMK leader for questioning, after raiding his premises on Tuesday.

Soon after this, ED brought Balaji to Omandurar government hospital in Chennai for medical examination amid tight security in the wee hours of Wednesday.

High drama was witnessed outside the hospital as the DMK leader was brought there. He could be seen crying in pain while lying in a car as his supporters gathered there to protest against the ED action.

DMK MP and lawyer NR Elango said that he has been shifted to ICU and ED has officially not confirmed Balaji's arrest.

"I saw him (Senthil Balaji) when he was shifted to ICU. Doctors are evaluating his health condition. It is a procedure when a person says he has been assaulted the doctor needs to note down all the injuries and will know after seeing the report. Officially we have not been informed (by ED) that he has been arrested," Elango said.

DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "Senthil Balaji is undergoing treatment."

 

 

"We will deal with it legally. We are not afraid of the threatening politics of the BJP-led central government," he added.

DMK leaders alleged that Balaji complained of chest pain while being taken into custody by the ED officials. They also alleged that Senthil Balaji didn't seem conscious when he was taken to the hospital by ED.

Meanwhile, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhyanithi Stalin, Health Minister M Subramaniyan, Public Works and Highways Minister EV Velu, HR and CE Minister Sekar Babu and various DMK supporters arrived at the hospital to meet Senthil Balaji.

Raids were carried out at Balaji's Karur residence and his office at the state secretariat by the ED sleuths in connection to an alleged money laundering case on Tuesday. In addition to this, the premises of his brother and a close aide in Karur were also raided.

V Senthil Balaji, is Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise in the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul trolled for exposing in bizarre torn jeans: 'Doosri Urfi Javed na bano'
Meet Yogita Bihani: The Kerala Story star who was Miss India Rajasthan's finalist, worked as sales coordinator
Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET UG 2023: Four of top 10 from Tamil Nadu, check topper's list here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.