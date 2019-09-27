Headlines

High drama at SAARC: Pakistan Foreign Minister boycotts India's statement, meeting begins without him

Pakistani FM suggested it can put forward the dates of next summit to which Nepal, the chair of the grouping said since this is an informal meet and not a forum to decide the next summit, sources said.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Sep 27, 2019, 10:18 AM IST

The annual SAARC informal Foreign Ministers meet on the sidelines of United Nations Security Council saw a high voltage drama unfold after Pakistani Foreign Minister SM Qureshi refused to enter into the meet till Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's statement was over. The meet, nonetheless, started without the Pakistani Foreign Minister present in the meet.

The Indian Foreign Minister raised the issue of terrorism in the meet saying, "Ours is really not just a story of missed opportunities but also of deliberate obstacles. Terrorism is among them." He explained, "In our view, elimination of terrorism in all its forms is a precondition not only for fruitful cooperation but also for the very survival of our region itself." 

 

 

Highlighting lack of regionalism in South Asia, EAM said, "If we have lagged behind, it is because South Asia does not have normal trade and connectivity that other regions do."SAARC hasn't been able to make much headway on connectivity with no progress on Motor Vehicles, Railways agreement and SAARC Regional Air Services Agreement, initiated by India.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister came inside the room only when the Indian FM had left and cited India's decision to remove the special status for Jammu and Kashmir as the reason behind his action. He claimed to have the support of SAARC nations to host the SAARC head of nation summit in Islamabad.

He said, "The good development is, the SAARC summit that was to happen in Islamabad in 2016, we are ready to host it. I invited SAARC ministers to Islamabad for the summit. The next summit will happen in Islamabad. No one objected to,". When asked if India has agreed too and will PM Modi travel to Islamabad, Pakistani FM had no reply. 

Sources have told WION that Pakistani FM suggested it can put forward the dates of next summit to which Nepal, the chair of the grouping said since this is an informal meet and not a forum to decide the next summit.

The standing Indian press tried asking questions on terrorism and Pakistan going to UNSC to get "basic expense" to Qureshi but got no response who was keen to talk on Kashmir.

 

 

Last year also SAARC foreign ministers saw a lot of attention as India's then External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj left the room early leading to an angry Pakistani FM Qureshi coming out and making unwarranted remarks to the standing press. India's focus has been BIMSTEC since the cancellation of the SAARC summit in 2016 in the aftermath of the Uri terror attack. Remember India along with Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives had boycotted the summit in Islamabad.

India has been keen on SAARC and has even launched the South Asian satellite in 2017 and hosts the South Asian University. New Delhi is providing 100% capital cost towards the construction of South Asian University.

