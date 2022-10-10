Search icon
High drama at RJD meeting: Tej Pratap Yadav leaves in a huff, claims party leader ‘abused, mistreated him’

Lalu’s son Tej Pratap Yadav left the RJD meeting in a huff, claiming that a fellow party leader had abused and mistreated him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 07:15 AM IST

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav (File photo)

High drama erupted in the middle of an RJD meeting when senior party leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav stormed out of the party meeting midway, claiming that another leader from the party had abused and mistreated him.

Tej Pratap Yadav, who is often known for his temper tantrums and outburst in the political arena, was seen leaving the party meeting in a huff, lashing out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) National General Secretary Shyam Rajak.

An upset Tej Pratap Yadav was seen accusing party leader Shyam Rajak of abusing him and mistreating his staff. Yadav further called Rajak a “BJP-RSS” person while speaking to the press, saying that such leaders should be “thrown out of the party”.

As per media reports, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son said, “Shyam Rajak abused me, my personal assistant, and my sister today when I asked him about the meeting schedule. I have an audio recording, and I'll put it on my social media. Such BJP-RSS people should be thrown out of the organization.”

Talking to reporters about the incident, Rajak quoted a couplet that loosely translates to "the rich and influential are never at fault". Later, he collapsed and was admitted to a hospital here due to blood pressure issues.

Shyam Rajak had further said that he did not have the right to say anything since he “is a Dalit”. Media outlets quoted Rajak as saying, “I've no comments to make on it. He is saying what he wants to say because he is powerful, I am a Dalit man, cannot say anything.”

Meanwhile, RJD's Bihar unit chief Jagdanand Singh, who is said to be upset with the party ever since his son Sudhakar Singh was made to quit as minister in the Nitish Kumar government, skipped the meeting.

Sudhakar Singh, however, attended the meeting that was addressed by party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and Sharad Yadav.

Asked about Jagdanand Singh's absence at the national executive, senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha downplayed it and said the Bihar unit chief has close ties with the party's top leadership.

(With PTI inputs)

