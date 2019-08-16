High Courts running parallel governance: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad chose the Independence Day function organised at the Supreme Court on Thursday to launch an offensive against the growing judicial activism among High Courts that use PILs to run "parallel" governance in states.

Speaking at the function, presided over by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, along with other judges of the apex court and Attorney General KK Venugopal, Prasad said there is an urgent need to devise in-house corrective measures to ensure judicial discipline, propriety and accountability, not just at the level of High Courts, but in the Supreme Court as well.

Lauding the latest achievement by the Centre to increase the strength of judges in the Supreme Court from 31 to 34, Prasad was critical of how High Courts were virtually running governance in states bypassing "arbitrary" decisions while judicial arrears was on the rise.

He said, "The way PIL is being detained in some states by the High Courts it seems as if they are running parallel to their respective state governments." Without taking any names, the Minister said, "Some judges give judgments of questionable validity with just two days to go for their retirement. Later they can be seen sitting on television studios justifying their decision for days together."

Wondering whether there should be a forum to deal with judicial propriety in such cases, Prasad said, "Importantly, in-house corrective measures should be there, including Supreme Court, to ensure discipline, judicial propriety and accountability."

The Minister expressed concern that appeals of 1982-83 are pending hearing in several HCs. He proposed an urgent need to take up cases which are 10-years or above and then deal with five-year-old cases.

Attorney General who spoke on the occasion echoed the concern of judicial delay but was frank to admit that in ensuring speedy justice, both Government and judges have miserably failed. He proposed having a national court of appeal with a seat in four corners of the country – north, south, east and west – with approximately 15 judges to be appointed by the Collegium.

This Court would deal with routine appeals from High Courts leaving the Supreme Court to deal with constitutional issues only. Incidentally, this issue is pending before a Constitution Bench. A-G Venugopal said, "We require a bold person to address the Court system in our country." By having this system in place, Venugopal said that SC will have only a two-year case backlog.

Responding to the suggestion, CJI said the matter will require discussions with the stakeholders concerned.