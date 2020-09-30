High alert in UP ahead of Babri Masjid demolition verdict, these people unlikely to attend proceedings

The seventeen accused in the case also include Bal Thackeray, Ashok Singhal, Mahant Avaidyanath, Giriraj Kishore, and Vijayaraje Scindia who passed away during the trial.

A special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case will pronounce its judgment on September 30, 28 years after it was demolished in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. Judge SK Yadav has directed all accused to remain present when a special court delivers judgment in the demolition case. Prominent among the 32 accused are former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani and BJP leaders MM Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, and Sadhvi Rithambara.

Reports state that a high alert has been sounded across the state for Wednesday. While policemen in civil clothes will be on guard in Ayodhya, 2,000 cops will be deployed at the building that houses the "Ayodhya Prakaran Court" in the Old High Court building at Kaiserbagh.

If convicted, bigwigs like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Champat Rai Bansal, Ram Vilas Vedanti, Dharmadas, and Dr Satish Pradhan could face maximum imprisonment up to five years.

The seventeen accused in the case also include Bal Thackeray, Ashok Singhal, Mahant Avaidyanath, Giriraj Kishore, and Vijayaraje Scindia who passed away during the trial.

According to reports, several accused including some of the seniormost politicians - LK Advani, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, MM Joshi, Satish Pradhan, Nrityagopal Das are most likely to skip the court proceeding on September 30.

On the other hand, those who are expected to be present in the court are Champat Rai, Brijbhushan Singh, Pawan Pandey Lallu Singh, Sakshi Maharaj, Sadhvi Rithambara, Acharya Dharmendra Dev, Ramchandra Khatri, Sudhir Kakkar, OP Pandey, Jai Bhagwan Goyal, Amarnath Goyal, and Santosh Dubey.

For the uninformed, the final arguments, in this case, were made on September 1, following which Judge SK Yadav began writing his verdict

The CBI's main argument against the accused is that they conspired and instigated the 'kar sevaks' to demolish the 16th century Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.