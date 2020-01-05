High alert in several UP districts after two ISIS terrorists enter state via Nepal

A high alert has been issued in Uttar Pradesh after intelligence reports suggested that at least five ISIS-trained terrorists have entered India through Nepal.

As per the information, the terrorists are believed to be in Uttar Pradesh. Security has been tightened in border towns of UP including Basti, Gorakhpur, Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar, and Maharajganj, among others.

Confirming the development, Basti IG range Ashutosh Kumar said that they have received information that two terrorists have entered the country and are currently in Uttar Pradesh.

Intelligence agencies sources quoted by Zee News informed that the two terrorists, identified as Khwaja Moinuddin and Abdul Samad were last seen in West Bengal's Siliguri.

The sources added that he is associated with ISIS and has been active in south Indian states. In September 2017, Khwaja Moinuddin was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Chennai. Upon investigation, it was revealed that after returning from Syria, Moinuddin had been brainwashing the youths in south Indian states and recruiting them to ISIS. The agency had also claimed that he was in touch with top leaders of Pakistan-backed terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen.

Another terrorist, Abdul Samad, was arrested in February 2018. Samad is accused of providing Rs 3.50 lakh through hawala from a Gulf country to a Lashkar-e-Taiba linked terrorist, with a connection in Pune blast. He was also associated with banned Islamist organisation SIMI and provided arms and ammunition for terror-related activities.