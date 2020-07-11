High alert in north, central Kashmir after intel suggests terrorists planning Pulwama-like attack

North and Central Kashmir have been put on high alert after intelligence inputs suggested that terrorists are planning to carry out a Pulwama like suicide attack in the regions. The input is that terrorists may launch the attack using a car bomb.

According to sources, security forces in Kashmir have received an input that terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is planning a major attack on the highway connecting north Kashmir to central Kashmir. The attack could happen on the national highway from Pattan Area of Baramulla to HMT (outskirts of Srinagar).

It is being said that the recce of the place has been done by the over ground workers (OGW) and the whole plan has been hatched by a foreign terrorist named Rahman Bhai. Inputs suggest that the terrorists might use an ambulance to ferry the terrorists to carry the attack near a naka.

Following the information, security forces have been put on high alert in areas including Pattan, Sopore and Handwara. An officer informed that the terrorists may use moving vehicles IEDs to cause the maximum damage.

India Army's road opening parties have been asked to remain vigilant and conduct thorough checking before any convoy starts the movement on the highway.

Meanwhile, a silver Alto was reported stolen from DPS colony in Delina Baramulla. With the inputs that terrorists are looking for a vehicle to carry out the attack, police has started searching the vehicle.

An officer has informed that terrorists are making such plans out of frustration as they have suffered huge losses in previous months. At least 124 terrorists, including top commanders, have been killed in Kashmir since January this year. Out of them, over 50 terrorists have been neutralised in north Kashmir.