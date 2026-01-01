HIGH alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Security tightened in valley after inputs on terror threat

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir were placed on high alert on New Year’s Day following intelligence inputs on possible terror activity. Multi-layered security, vehicle checks, search operations near the LoC and additional deployment amid rising tourist footfall aim to prevent any disruption.

Security forces across Jammu and Kashmir were placed on heightened alert on New Year’s Day following intelligence inputs suggesting possible terror-related activity in and around Srinagar. The alerts pointed to the movement of Over-Ground Workers (OGWs) and their associates, prompting authorities to strengthen security measures across sensitive locations.

Multi-Tier Security Cover in Srinagar

A comprehensive, multi-layered security grid has been rolled out across Srinagar, with particular focus on the Old City areas and the busy Lal Chowk commercial hub. Joint teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have intensified vehicle inspections, identity checks, and anti-sabotage operations at major entry and exit points of the city.

Several surprise checkpoints have been set up across Srinagar, aimed at preventing any suspicious movement. Area domination exercises are also being conducted to maintain a visible security presence and reassure the public.

Joint Patrols and Vigilance Checks

Large contingents of JKP and CRPF personnel are deployed at key intersections, markets, and public spaces. Vehicles and pedestrians are being screened at multiple locations as part of precautionary measures. Officials said the security exercises are based on specific intelligence inputs and are intended to disrupt potential support networks linked to terror groups.

Tourist Rush Prompts Additional Safeguards

The heightened alert comes at a time when Kashmir is witnessing a sharp rise in tourist arrivals following the season’s first heavy snowfall. Popular destinations such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg have reported full hotel occupancy, while Srinagar has seen increased footfall in markets and tourist areas.

To ensure safety during the tourist influx, additional security personnel have been deployed at major tourist destinations, hotels, and transit routes. Crowd management measures are also in place to prevent any untoward incidents.

Search Operation Near Line of Control

Outside Srinagar, security agencies launched a joint search operation near the Line of Control in Poonch district after receiving reports of a suspected drone drop. The operation aims to track and neutralise any potential threat posed by aerial supply routes used by terror outfits.

Security has also been intensified along the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), with increased patrolling, night surveillance, and monitoring of vulnerable stretches.

Authorities Determined to Maintain Peace

Officials said the renewed vigilance reflects lessons learned from past incidents, including the terror attack in Pahalgam in April 2025, after which tourist activity had dropped to zero. Authorities reiterated their commitment to ensuring peace and preventing any attempt to disrupt normalcy in the Union Territory.