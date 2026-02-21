High Alert in Delhi: Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba plotting massive blast near Red Fort, Temples; Intel issues warning

Delhi put on high alert as Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba is plotting massive blast near Red Fortand target temples. Intel issues major warning.

Delhi put on high alert as Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba is plotting massive blast near Red Fort and is planning to target temples across the city, as per Intel inputs. As per reports, the terror outfit may be plotting an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in Chadni Chowk.

The reports claim that LeT is planning a retaliatory attack after a recent blast at a mosque on February 6 in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Security tigthened in Delhi

News agency PTI reported that while these intelligence inputs are undergoing verification and evaluation, authorities have increased security measures around sensitive religious sites and busy public spaces.Delhi Police and central security agencies have tightened the securtiy by intensifying surveillance in Delhi, particularly near Red Fort.

The suspected plotting of attack in Delhi is linked with the Delhi Red Fort attack which occured on November 10, 2025, when a car exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station, killing at least 12 people. This blast exposed the doctor-terror link in Faridabad.