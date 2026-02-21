Who is Neal Katyal? Indian-origin lawyer behind Donald Trump’s Supreme Court tariff defeat
Ranveer Singh extortion case: Mumbai Crime Branch issues Look Out Circular issued against Lawrence Bishnoi gang member
Big relief for Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband granted bail in Rs 150 crore Bitcoin money laundering case
Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to marry in signing ceremony at his residence on this date followed by intimate celebration
Taapsee Pannu says she never had any 'feud' with Kangana Ranaut: 'Haven't said anything against her'
Pakistan: Donations to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, other terror outfits banned? Attempt to cheat FATF?
High Alert in Delhi: Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba plotting massive blast near Red Fort, Temples; Intel issues warning
PAK vs NZ Super 8 clash: Head-to-head records, squads, pitch report and more
Pakistani girl brutally trolls Pak army, says India can take PoK back when they want: 'Tabah hojaayga'; watch video
Microsoft launches 'Elevate for Educators' in India: Set to train 2 million teachers, equip 200000 schools with AI skills by 2030; details here
INDIA
Delhi put on high alert as Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba is plotting massive blast near Red Fortand target temples. Intel issues major warning.
Delhi put on high alert as Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba is plotting massive blast near Red Fort and is planning to target temples across the city, as per Intel inputs. As per reports, the terror outfit may be plotting an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in Chadni Chowk.
The reports claim that LeT is planning a retaliatory attack after a recent blast at a mosque on February 6 in Islamabad, Pakistan.
News agency PTI reported that while these intelligence inputs are undergoing verification and evaluation, authorities have increased security measures around sensitive religious sites and busy public spaces.Delhi Police and central security agencies have tightened the securtiy by intensifying surveillance in Delhi, particularly near Red Fort.
The suspected plotting of attack in Delhi is linked with the Delhi Red Fort attack which occured on November 10, 2025, when a car exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station, killing at least 12 people. This blast exposed the doctor-terror link in Faridabad.