High alert in Chennai: Hundreds of crows killed, H5N1 virus advisory issued, does it affect humans?

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Palak Muchhal, Mithoon honoured for musical innovation

Caught on Cam: Who is Maniyanpilla Raju, actor accused of hit-and-run outside Trivandrum Club in Kerala?

Why did Bill Gates befriend Jeffrey Epstein after sex offender was convicted for child prostitution? Detail here

Will Donald Trump order attacks on Iran soon? Panic spreads as US asks its citizens to leave Islamic Republic now

Tejas triumphs while AMCA dreams falter

Josh Hazlewood to miss ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Cricket Australia to name his replacement soon

Ghooskhor Pandat: Neeraj Pandey breaks silence on Title controversy: 'The story focuses...'

Honourable CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads Assam’s Leap to AI-Driven Hospitals, Anchors Lord’s Mark Industries as Strategic Partner

Zee Media celebrates changemakers at ‘ZEE Samvaad with Real Heroes 2026’

Delhi Police responds to viral claims about 800 missing reports, calls it 'Misleading paid promotion'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Palak Muchhal, Mithoon honoured for musical innovation

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Palak Muchhal, Mithoon honoured for musical

Why did Bill Gates befriend Jeffrey Epstein after sex offender was convicted for child prostitution? Detail here

Why Bill Gates met Jeffrey Epstein after his child prostitution conviction?

Will Donald Trump order attacks on Iran soon? Panic spreads as US asks its citizens to leave Islamic Republic now

Will Donald Trump order attacks on Iran soon?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth

Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein

From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

HomeIndia

INDIA

High alert in Chennai: Hundreds of crows killed, H5N1 virus advisory issued, does it affect humans?

Hundreds of crows were found dead across Chennai, with tests confirming H5N1 or bird flu. Authorities have urged the public not to touch dead birds and mandated proper disposal of carcasses. Field surveillance and biosecurity measures are underway to contain the outbreak.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 11:30 AM IST

High alert in Chennai: Hundreds of crows killed, H5N1 virus advisory issued, does it affect humans?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Several hundred crows were discovered dead across Chennai on Friday, sparking concerns over the spread of avian influenza, also known as H5N1. Laboratory tests have confirmed the presence of the virus, and health authorities are now on high alert as they work to contain the outbreak.

Avian Influenza Confirmed in Crows

The sudden death of crows in various areas of the city led to swift testing by authorities. Results have confirmed that the H5N1 virus is responsible for the deaths, signalling a potential outbreak of bird flu in the region. As a precautionary measure, local health authorities have issued an advisory to the public, urging caution and providing guidance on how to handle the situation.

Authorities have mandated that all carcasses of crows and poultry be either incinerated or buried according to strict biosecurity protocols to prevent further transmission of the virus. The public has been strongly advised against touching or handling any dead birds and is urged to notify local authorities if they encounter new cases immediately.

Immediate Action by Authorities

In response to the discovery, the Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry has instructed Tamil Nadu’s Chief Secretary to initiate comprehensive field surveillance to track the spread of the virus and contain any further outbreaks. These measures aim to prevent the situation from escalating into a larger public health threat.

What is H5N1?

H5N1 is a strain of the influenza A virus that primarily affects birds, particularly wild birds and poultry. Commonly known as bird flu, it spreads quickly among bird populations and can result in high mortality rates. While H5N1 typically poses a threat to birds, it can occasionally infect humans through close contact with infected birds or contaminated environments.

Although human cases are rare, they can be serious. Past human infections with H5N1 have led to severe respiratory illnesses, including pneumonia, and the fatality rate in these cases has been notably higher than that of seasonal flu.

How Dangerous is H5N1?

H5N1 is regarded as highly dangerous, especially among bird populations. Infected poultry can suffer significant mortality, and outbreaks can spread rapidly within farms or wild bird populations. While human infections remain rare, they have historically been serious, which is why stringent measures are taken to monitor and contain any outbreaks.

As authorities work to control the situation in Chennai, the public is urged to follow safety protocols and report any signs of sick or dead birds to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Palak Muchhal, Mithoon honoured for musical innovation
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Palak Muchhal, Mithoon honoured for musical
Caught on Cam: Who is Maniyanpilla Raju, actor accused of hit-and-run outside Trivandrum Club in Kerala?
Who is Maniyanpilla Raju? Malayali actor arrested for road accident, gets bail
Why did Bill Gates befriend Jeffrey Epstein after sex offender was convicted for child prostitution? Detail here
Why Bill Gates met Jeffrey Epstein after his child prostitution conviction?
Will Donald Trump order attacks on Iran soon? Panic spreads as US asks its citizens to leave Islamic Republic now
Will Donald Trump order attacks on Iran soon?
Tejas triumphs while AMCA dreams falter
Tejas triumphs while AMCA dreams falter
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement