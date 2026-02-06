High alert in Chennai: Hundreds of crows killed, H5N1 virus advisory issued, does it affect humans?

Hundreds of crows were found dead across Chennai, with tests confirming H5N1 or bird flu. Authorities have urged the public not to touch dead birds and mandated proper disposal of carcasses. Field surveillance and biosecurity measures are underway to contain the outbreak.

Several hundred crows were discovered dead across Chennai on Friday, sparking concerns over the spread of avian influenza, also known as H5N1. Laboratory tests have confirmed the presence of the virus, and health authorities are now on high alert as they work to contain the outbreak.

Avian Influenza Confirmed in Crows

The sudden death of crows in various areas of the city led to swift testing by authorities. Results have confirmed that the H5N1 virus is responsible for the deaths, signalling a potential outbreak of bird flu in the region. As a precautionary measure, local health authorities have issued an advisory to the public, urging caution and providing guidance on how to handle the situation.

Authorities have mandated that all carcasses of crows and poultry be either incinerated or buried according to strict biosecurity protocols to prevent further transmission of the virus. The public has been strongly advised against touching or handling any dead birds and is urged to notify local authorities if they encounter new cases immediately.

Immediate Action by Authorities

In response to the discovery, the Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry has instructed Tamil Nadu’s Chief Secretary to initiate comprehensive field surveillance to track the spread of the virus and contain any further outbreaks. These measures aim to prevent the situation from escalating into a larger public health threat.

What is H5N1?

H5N1 is a strain of the influenza A virus that primarily affects birds, particularly wild birds and poultry. Commonly known as bird flu, it spreads quickly among bird populations and can result in high mortality rates. While H5N1 typically poses a threat to birds, it can occasionally infect humans through close contact with infected birds or contaminated environments.

Although human cases are rare, they can be serious. Past human infections with H5N1 have led to severe respiratory illnesses, including pneumonia, and the fatality rate in these cases has been notably higher than that of seasonal flu.

How Dangerous is H5N1?

H5N1 is regarded as highly dangerous, especially among bird populations. Infected poultry can suffer significant mortality, and outbreaks can spread rapidly within farms or wild bird populations. While human infections remain rare, they have historically been serious, which is why stringent measures are taken to monitor and contain any outbreaks.

As authorities work to control the situation in Chennai, the public is urged to follow safety protocols and report any signs of sick or dead birds to prevent the virus from spreading further.