India

Hidden camera found in girls' hostel, videos of washroom circulated in boys hostel, students demand...

Protests erupted at SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College after a hidden camera was found in the girls' hostel washroom, leading to outrage.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 03:09 PM IST

Hidden camera found in girls' hostel, videos of washroom circulated in boys hostel, students demand...
Campus protests erupt over hidden camera incident at SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College
Protests erupted at SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday after a hidden camera was discovered in the girls' hostel washroom. The discovery of the camera has sparked widespread outrage among the female students, who gathered to demand justice and increased safety measures on campus.

The incident came to light when a group of female students found the hidden camera in their hostel washroom on Thursday evening. The sight of the camera caused immediate panic and distress among the students. The news quickly spread, leading to a spontaneous protest that began around 7 p.m. and continued into the early hours of Friday morning. Chants of "We want justice" filled the air as the students called for action and accountability from the college authorities.

 

 

According to reports, the videos recorded by the hidden camera were circulated among students in the boys' hostel. More than 300 photos and videos from the women's hostel washroom were leaked, with some students allegedly purchasing these videos from the final-year engineering student now in police custody. The police are actively investigating the case to determine whether other students were involved in setting up the camera and distributing the footage.

The revelation of the hidden camera and the subsequent distribution of sensitive footage have deeply unsettled many female students. Some students have expressed significant discomfort and anxiety about using the washroom facilities, with a few even choosing to avoid the area altogether. Authorities have promised that strict measures will be taken against those responsible for the breach of privacy.

Former police officer V V Lakshmi Narayana criticized the incident, calling it a severe violation of privacy and urging for a thorough investigation. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Narayana emphasized the need for new legislation to regulate social media and digital platforms to prevent and address such violations.

The protests at Gudlavalleru Engineering College come at a time of heightened national concern over safety and privacy. Earlier this month, a similar incident occurred at a popular coffee chain, Third Wave Coffee, in Bengaluru. An employee allegedly placed a smartphone in a washroom dustbin, which was later found recording videos for about two hours.

This incident at the coffee chain, along with the recent events at Gudlavalleru Engineering College, has sparked broader discussions on privacy, safety, and the need for stronger regulations to protect individuals from such invasions of privacy.

Advertisement