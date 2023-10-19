Hi-tech 'MP ke Mann me Modi' vehicles launched for Madhya Pradesh polls, know their special features

Speaking on the occasion CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan came down heavily on the Congress party and claimed that Congress had made Madhya Pradesh a sick and backward state.

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh has made extensive arrangements to give a boost to its election campaign. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP chief VD Sharma on Thursday flagged off high-tech campaign vehicles from state BJP office in Bhopal. These vehicles will reach each assembly constituencies in the state and showcase the achievements of the State government.

Speaking on the occasion, state BJP chief Sharma said, "These hi-tech LED 'MP ke Mann me Modi' vehicles (Prime Minister Narendra Modi in MP's mind) will go to 230 assembly constituencies in the state and it will promote the achievement of double engine government. Whether it is the plan of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government or Modi government, the rath will go to each booth of 230 assembly constituencies and show the achievements."

Speaking on the occasion CM Chouhan came down heavily on the Congress party and claimed that Congress had made Madhya Pradesh a sick and backward state.

READ | 'This rotten mindset has to stop': Piyush Goyal slams Sharad Pawar's statement on Israel-Palestine conflict

"Congress had made MP a sick and backward state. We had uprooted the misrule of Congress. Before 2014, we did not get help from the central government. We got the blessings of PM Modi in 2014 and after that development took place rapidly. Modi is in the mind of the world, Modi is in the mind of the country, Modi is in the mind of the state, all this is because of his work," CM Chouhan said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya also flagged off the hi-tech campaign vehicles in Indore for election campaigning. He said, "We are flagging off 37 vehicles to promote works of central and state government in all the 37 seats of the Indore division. We will again make a government with a two-thirds majority in Madhya Pradesh."

READ | Israel-Hamas war: UK PM Rishi Sunak to visit Israel today, check his full schedule

According to the BJP, these chariots will show the visual presentation of the achievements of the Modi government, Shivraj Singh Chouhan government as well as the failures of Congress in the form of film. It will be presented in the local dialects. The live programs of PM Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, state BJP chief VD Sharma, CM Chouhan, and other senior party leaders will be telecast on screens mounted in these vans. These high technology vehicles are equipped with internet, TV, sound system, CD of speeches and songs.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. The election would be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3.