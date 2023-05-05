- HHRD - Turkiye & Syria and the Road to Recovery

After the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkiye and Syria in February 2023, HHRD (Helping Hand for Relief and Development) has provided emergency relief to the affected communities. With the support of generous donors, HHRD has been able to provide food, supplies, and assistance to those who have been displaced and are in dire need. As the immediate emergency needs are being addressed, HHRD is now focusing on helping to rebuild homes and lives that the catastrophe has shattered.

The Aftermath of the Catastrophe

HHRD has conducted relief operations in Turkiye and Northwestern Syria since the first day following the earthquakes. Emergency assistance of food and other supplies has been provided to the affected communities for weeks. Now, it is time to help rebuild homes and WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) facilities for Syrian families. Donations of $5,000 can help build a 2-bedroom, fully equipped home, while $12,000 can sponsor a WASH facility in Syria. HHRD is working tirelessly to help sustain lives and support families as they try to recover from the devastation.

Turkiye's Worst Nightmare

HHRD has also provided emergency relief to Turkish locals affected by the earthquakes. The road to rehabilitation in Turkiye will be long and challenging, but with the help of donors, HHRD is committed to supporting the people in Turkiye with their daily essentials. HHRD plans to send at least 84,000 hot meals to Turkiye by April 20th, 2023, along with more than 8,700 Ramadan baskets, 200 animals for Eid-ul-Adha Qurbani, and In-Kind Gifts Containers from the USA to help relieve the victims. Donations from generous donors are crucial in helping HHRD continue its efforts to support the affected communities in Turkiye during these unimaginable times.

HHRD in the Region

HHRD has launched a $10 million appeal for earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria, and senior staff members from their MENA (Middle East and North Africa) office in Jordan were among the first responders to arrive in Turkiye just days after the catastrophe hit. HHRD CEO Br. Javaid Siddiqi also personally arrived in the region to oversee ground relief efforts and coordinate operations. The HHRD team has provided food provisions to thousands of beneficiaries and is coordinating activities with local vetted partner organizations. HHRD's presence in the area and its combined efforts with local partners are crucial in providing efficient and effective relief to those in need.

HHRD Response to an International Emergency

The earthquakes that struck Turkiye and Syria were significant, with a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hitting Turkey and a 7.6 magnitude quake attacking northern Syria.

Countless residential and commercial properties were flattened, resulting in the loss of lives, injuries, and displacement of thousands of people.

The epicenter of the calamity is the city of Gaziantep, which is also home to millions of Syrian refugees. This disaster is one of the deadliest earthquakes to hit the region in over 100 years, and the affected communities urgently need assistance.

Conclusion

HHRD's relief efforts in Turkiye and Syria are crucial in helping the affected communities recover from the catastrophe. With the support of generous donors, HHRD is providing emergency relief, rebuilding homes, and helping to sustain lives.

