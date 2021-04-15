Heroin worth Rs 300 crore seized from Pak vessel with 8 crew off Gujarat, says Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard has informed that a joint operation with the Gujarat Anti-terrorism squad has led to the seizure of heroin worth Rs 300 crore from a Pakistani boat, which had eight Pakistani nationals on board. The boat ’NUH’ was apprehended during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday off Jakhau, Gujarat, within Indian waters.

The operation was carried out based on inputs received on Tuesday, the suspected narcotics trafficking by a Pakistani boat off the Indo-Pak International Maritime Boundary Line. Coast Guard and ATS officials headed for intercepting the Pakistani boat on an ICG fast Interceptor and carried out boarding and search of the Pakistani boat.

The Coast Guard said that about 30 packets of Heroin weighing approx 1 kg each were recovered from the boat. The value of seized narcotics in the international market is estimated to be around Rs 300 crore. Preliminary investigations revealed that the smuggled consignment was destined for Gujarat shore. The boat along with eight Pakistani crew is being escorted to Jakhau for further rummaging and joint investigation.

On Mar 18, ICG had apprehended Sri Lankan vessel Ravihansi with about 300 kg of Heroin, 5 AK-47 Rifles and 1,000 rounds of ammunition off Lakshadweep Island, which was suspected to have originated from Makran coast. Prior to this, ICG had successfully apprehended SLB Akarsha Duwa in March which admitted to carrying 200 kg high-grade heroin and 60 kg hashish and jettisoning it at sea, on the sighting of ICG ships on patrol.

In a similar operation in Nov 2020, ICG had apprehended Sri Lankan boat Shenaya Duwa off Kanyakumari, carrying 120 kgs narcotics worth approx Rs. 1,000 crore and five weapons.

In the past year, ICG has successfully seized more than 1.6 tons of narcotics worth approx Rs. 5,200 Cr, whereas the total drug haul done by ICG since its inception amounts to Rs. 11,252 Cr.