Heroin worth Rs 1.725 crore seized in Mumbai, was being smuggled in container with licorice

New Delhi: The Delhi police special cell has informed that they have intercepted a container with 22 tonnes of licorice coated with heroin at the Nava Sheva Port of Mumbai. The street value of the illegal drug is Rs 1,725 crore on the international market.

The container was to be transported to the national capital.

"The value of heroin seized was approximately Rs 1,725 crores. The container was transported to Delhi. This seizure indicates how narco terror is impacting our country and international players are using different methodologies to push drugs into our country," said HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP.

With inputs from ANI