Here's how Jaunpur's social worker Pankaj Mishra is helping people during the pandemic

A few years ago, Pankaj Mishra started Jan Samvad Foundation and Saving Nature Welfare Society and Charitable Trust. The social worker had only one intention in his mind at that time - to help others and save nature. From a one-man army to a team of 15000 people, Mishra has shown tremendous growth and inspired others to work for society.



Social worker Pankaj Mishra belongs to Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur city (Sarai Kashi). He is the son of Usha Devi and Kripa Shankar Mishra, who taught him the values and importance of kindness, humanity and serving others. These values stayed intact in Mishra's mind, who decided during his college days that he would work for rural people's welfare.



After completing his PG (MBA), Mishra stayed true to his words and started his NGOs. With Jan Samvad Foundation, Pankaj and his 800 team members work day and night to solve the problems of rural people in Uttar Prades. They provide them with food, education facilities, look after their cows, alert them about any calamity and help them understand the importance of Clean India, Green India.



Last year, the pandemic hit the entire world, and India also witnessed a lockdown. Many people were struggling to meet their ends due to the loss of jobs and restrictions imposed about not stepping out. During these challenging times, Pankaj Mishra and his team helped people by distributing masks, sanitisers, food and water. They are still helping the underprivileged in every way possible. After the lockdown was lifted, Mishra also helped a family in an undisclosed village conduct their daughter's wedding.



With Saving Nature Welfare and Charitable Trust, Mishra and his team planted 1000 saplings in tier 3 city's in Uttar Pradesh. His goal is to encourage more and more people to join his NGO and be a part of his initiative to make the world a better and greener place to live.

Disclaimer- Brand desk content.