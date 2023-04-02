Here’s what Navjot Singh Sidhu said about Amritpal Singh, Sidhu Moosewala after release from jail

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (File photo_

Congress leader and former Punjab party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu were finally released from jail after serving his sentence in a road rage case. After his release from jail, the Congress leader answered several questions about the ongoing situation in Punjab, including the Amritpal Singh case.

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was in jail for one year, was released from prison on Saturday and was immediate, asked about the current situation in Punjab, referring to the manhunt launched against Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh.

Navjot Singh Sidhu didn’t directly reply to the question about Amritpal Singh and said that he will be addressing the press and speaking about the law and order situation in Punjab soon. He also said that there is a conspiracy in place to ruin the image of Punjab.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was released from prison a few weeks ahead of his official release, after serving just 10 months out of his 12-month sentence, owing to good behavior inside the jail. This comes shortly after Sidhu’s wife got diagnosed with cancer.

Apart from the questions regarding Amritpal Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu also talked about Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala after his release. The Congress leader said, “I will visit Sidhu Moosewala's home. There, I will speak about the law and order situation of Punjab.”

Taking a jibe at the BJP-led central government, Sidhu said, “A conspiracy is being hatched to impose President's Rule in Punjab. There is a minority rule (Sikh) in Punjab. Wherever the minority is in majority…the Centre hatches conspiracy. First, they create a law and order problem. And then they put a clampdown and claim that they brought peace.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu went to jail on May 20, 2022, in a 34-year-old road rage case in Punjab, where he had physically assaulted a man, who passed away due to the incident. Just days after Sidhu went to prison, Sidhu Moosewala was shot and killed by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

