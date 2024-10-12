A report of hydraulic failure from an Air India Express flight, causing mid-air scare and prompting the airplane to hold a subsequent circling pattern for nearly two hours, has left many wondering what actually hapepened in the interim.

The flight, originally headed from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah, reported a technical snag mid-air. The flight, carrying 140 passengers on board, departed from Trichy airport at 5.43 p.m.. Soon, the cockpit master caution, indicating a malfunction in the aircraft, sounded.

Sensors detected that there was a hydraulic failure, that occurs when the system that uses pressurised fluid to control important parts -- such as landing gear, brakes, and flaps -- stops working properly. The pilot alerted the air station.

Gradually, the pilots decided to return to the Trichy airport, avoiding an "overweight landing" with full fuel on board. The aircraft then decided to maintain a circling pattern at a short distance from the city for two hours, making it a point to burn fuel for safe landing, according to a report by NDTV.

Preparations on the ground for safe landing

On the ground, meanwhile, 20 ambulances and 18 fire engines were on standby to address any untoward incidents upon emergency landing.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu was taking stock of the situation and had also asked officials to remain on alert.

Air India Express flight AXB- 613 has safely landed at Trichy Airport after informing a hydraulic failure. The crew and emergency ground teams acted swiftly to ensure the safety of all 141 passengers on board. Air India Express has been advised to make the necessary arrangements… pic.twitter.com/2RIl3uvEZm — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) October 11, 2024

After the safe landing of the aircraft, Naidu shared in a post on 'X', "Air India Express flight AXB- 613 has safely landed at Trichy Airport after informing a hydraulic failure. The crew and emergency ground teams acted swiftly to ensure the safety of all 141 passengers on board. Air India Express has been advised to make the necessary arrangements for passengers’ onward travel. Safety remains our highest priority in every operation."