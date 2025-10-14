Here’s how your FASTag recharge can get you Rs 1000, NHAI launches new scheme, check here

LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon's speech in Hindi on listing day goes viral; WATCH here
INDIA
NHAI launches a cleanliness initiative where travellers can report dirty toilets on national highways through the RajmargYatra app and receive Rs 1,000 as a FASTag recharge. The program runs till October 2025 and encourages better hygiene, waste management, and upkeep of highway facilities.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched an innovative cleanliness initiative aimed at maintaining hygiene on the country’s national highways. This initiative encourages travellers to report unclean toilets along the highways and, in return, offers them a reward for their efforts. The program, which runs until 31 October 2025, focuses on improving waste management, promoting cleanliness, and maintaining roadside amenities.
The process of reporting and earning a reward is straightforward. To participate, users need to upload geo-tagged photographs of dirty toilets located on national highways using the Rajmargyatra mobile app. The app, available for download, is designed to streamline the reporting process and ensure that the photos are time-stamped and accurately geo-tagged to prevent misuse.
This initiative is a part of NHAI’s broader effort to improve cleanliness on India’s highways. By motivating the public to take responsibility for reporting issues, NHAI hopes to create a cleaner and more hygienic environment for travellers. With its focus on waste disposal, sanitation, and upkeep of public amenities, this cleanliness drive also contributes to the government’s larger vision of improving infrastructure and public health standards.
As the program runs until October 2025, there’s ample time for highway users to report any unclean facilities they encounter. This initiative not only rewards citizens for their involvement but also plays a crucial role in ensuring that the country’s highways maintain high cleanliness standards.
So, the next time you're on a national highway, make sure to keep an eye out for unclean toilets, report them using the RajmargYatra app, and enjoy the rewards of making India’s roads cleaner!