Here’s how your FASTag recharge can get you Rs 1000, NHAI launches new scheme, check here

India

INDIA

Here’s how your FASTag recharge can get you Rs 1000, NHAI launches new scheme, check here

NHAI launches a cleanliness initiative where travellers can report dirty toilets on national highways through the RajmargYatra app and receive Rs 1,000 as a FASTag recharge. The program runs till October 2025 and encourages better hygiene, waste management, and upkeep of highway facilities.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 02:39 PM IST

Here’s how your FASTag recharge can get you Rs 1000, NHAI launches new scheme, check here
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched an innovative cleanliness initiative aimed at maintaining hygiene on the country’s national highways. This initiative encourages travellers to report unclean toilets along the highways and, in return, offers them a reward for their efforts. The program, which runs until 31 October 2025, focuses on improving waste management, promoting cleanliness, and maintaining roadside amenities.

How to participate and win rewards

The process of reporting and earning a reward is straightforward. To participate, users need to upload geo-tagged photographs of dirty toilets located on national highways using the Rajmargyatra mobile app. The app, available for download, is designed to streamline the reporting process and ensure that the photos are time-stamped and accurately geo-tagged to prevent misuse.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can report a dirty toilet and win:

  • Report a Dirty Toilet: Capture clear, geo-tagged images of dirty toilets located on highways under NHAI’s jurisdiction. These toilets should be located on national highways and managed by NHAI.
  • Provide Details: After uploading the pictures, provide the necessary information such as your name, the location of the toilet, Vehicle Registration Number (VRN), and mobile number. This data ensures proper identification and accountability.
  • Verification and Reward: Once the report is verified by NHAI, the user will receive a reward of Rs 1,000 in the form of a FASTag recharge, which will be credited to the provided vehicle’s VRN. This recharge can be used for toll payments on national highways.

Key Details of the Scheme

  • One Reward Per VRN: Each vehicle registration number (VRN) is eligible for only one reward during the entire scheme period. This ensures fairness and encourages widespread participation.
  • Non-transferable Reward: The FASTag recharge received as a reward cannot be transferred to another person, nor can it be converted into cash.
  • Eligibility of Toilets: The reward applies only to toilets that fall under NHAI’s jurisdiction. Toilets at roadside dhabas, fuel pumps, or other public facilities not operated by NHAI are excluded from this initiative.
  • Daily Limit for Toilets: Even if multiple reports are made for the same toilet, only one reward will be given for that location per day. This rule ensures that the initiative remains fair and manageable.
  • Clear and Proper Documentation: The images you upload must be clear, properly geo-tagged, and time-stamped. Only images captured through the RajmargYatra app will be considered valid for the reward.

Impact of the initiative

This initiative is a part of NHAI’s broader effort to improve cleanliness on India’s highways. By motivating the public to take responsibility for reporting issues, NHAI hopes to create a cleaner and more hygienic environment for travellers. With its focus on waste disposal, sanitation, and upkeep of public amenities, this cleanliness drive also contributes to the government’s larger vision of improving infrastructure and public health standards.

As the program runs until October 2025, there’s ample time for highway users to report any unclean facilities they encounter. This initiative not only rewards citizens for their involvement but also plays a crucial role in ensuring that the country’s highways maintain high cleanliness standards.

So, the next time you're on a national highway, make sure to keep an eye out for unclean toilets, report them using the RajmargYatra app, and enjoy the rewards of making India’s roads cleaner!

