Here's how you can transfer your confirmed train ticket to someone else

If you have a confirmed train reservation ticket but you are not able to travel, here's some good news for you. Railways offers a service where you can transfer your ticket to someone else.

Railway passengers often face this problem that after booking the ticket, they are unable to travel. In such a situation, either they have to cancel the ticket and have to take a new ticket later. However, it is not easy to get a confirmed ticket every time, which is why the Railways came up with this facility. Although this facility has been present for a long time, people know very little about it. We are going to tell you how you can take advantage of this facility of railways.

A passenger can transfer his confirmed ticket in the name of any other member of his family such as father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, husband and wife. For this, the passenger has to give a request 24 hours before the departure of the train. After this, the name of the passenger is cut off on the ticket and the name of the member in whose name the ticket has been transferred is put.

Indian Railways says that the transfer of tickets can be done only once, that is, if the passenger has transferred his ticket once to another person, that ticket cannot be transferred to anyone else later.

Here's how you can transfer your ticket to someone else.

How to Transfer Train Ticket?

1. Take a printout of the ticket.2. Visit the reservation counter of the nearest railway station.3. Carry the ID proof of the person whom you want to transfer the ticket to, like Aadhar or Voter's ID card.4. Apply for ticket transfer over the counter.