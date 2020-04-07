Here's how RailTel is ensuring uninterrupted supply of telecom, broadband network during coronavirus lockdown

With the entire country under lockdown due to coronavirus, RailTel, a Mini Ratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, is taking is taking all possible measures to ensure uninterrupted service to Indian Railways and other clients. RailTel handles crucial communication system, video conferencing and implementation of e-office platform as well storing important data for Indian Railways in its two data centres--Gurgaon and Secunderabad.

In the wake of the current situation of coronavirus in the country, RailTel has been proactively ensuring the availability of necessary items and the relative supply chain, for which the rail operations must be operated without any problems.

It is more important to justify the operation of the network and data centre so that it does not interfere with communication and rail freight between all Indian Railways offices across the country. A large number of banks also depend on RailTel services for their data communication needs, a statement from RailTel said.

"To run two data centres, 4 regional network operation centres and one central network operation centre, RailTel management has deployed a minimum physical workforce of 2–3 regular employees, for whom the roster has been prepared and the tasks are fixed on a rotation basis," the firm said.

Most maintenance works have been transferred to RailTel's internal network monitoring platforms and equipment and are being monitored closely. Necessary task forces have been deployed on the machine for physical maintenance and labour, it added.

Usage of High Definition (HD) video conferencing provided by RailTel has also nearly doubled during the lockdown. As most of the railways are working in the office, they are working in this HD video centre for the purpose of retraining activity across the country, said the company.

"Although the staff are constantly in and out of many checks, unavailability of means of transportation, permissibility in taking and receiving, the establishment is not only in its place. It is a challenge to give service to the people, they are facing many challenges," Puneet Charla, CMD RailTel said.

"But our team is keeping the network safe by fixing any fault, working 24X7. The RailTel team intends to continue serving in the national circuit," he added.