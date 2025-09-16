Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Here's how PM Modi will celebrate his 75th birthday tomorrow

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 06:44 PM IST

Here's how PM Modi will celebrate his 75th birthday tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 75 on Wednesday, September 17. BJP and its governments in states and at the Centre will launch a host of welfare and development initiatives on the day. PM Modi will kick off a fortnight-long nationwide health and nutrition campaign from Madhya Pradesh on his birthday.

How will PM Modi celebrate his 75th birthday?

PM Modi will launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and the eighth National Nutritional Month from Dhar. He will unveil several other development initiatives and address a public meeting, an official statement said, PTI reported. "More than one lakh health camps will be organised, making this the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country. Daily health camps will be held in all government health facilities nationwide," it said.

Sewa Pakhwada - blood donation, health camps and more

The BJP's organisation will hold many such initiatives, including blood donation and health camps, across the country. The programmes are part of the "Sewa Pakhwada" that the ruling party is observing between September 17 and October 2, which is Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, to celebrate the birthday of its leader, whose stewardship has taken the BJP to new highs and made it a dominant political force for over a decade.

PM Modi in Dhar

  1. In Dhar, PM Modi will also transfer funds under the "Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana" directly into the bank accounts of nearly 10 lakh eligible women
  2. He will also unveil the "Suman Sakhi Chatbot" to raise awareness on maternal and child health.
  3. PM will inaugurate the PM MITRA Park in Dhar
  4. As part of a campaign against sickle cell anaemia, Modi will give the 10 millionth Sickle Cell Screening and Counselling Card in the state.
  5. Under Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan, PM Modi will launch an exercise in the state that will symbolise the confluence of tribal pride and the spirit of nation-building.
