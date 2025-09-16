Pakistan minister Ishaq Dar rejects Trump's claim of India-Pak ceasefire: 'India refused...'
Life imprisonment for dogs? UP govt issues order on canine bites, know details here
What may transpire between Donald Trump and Shehbaz Sharif when they meet on UNGA sidelines? Asim Munir also to be present
Finding Global Scale: Bitgrit’s Growth Playbook for Indian AI startups
Who is Srinivas Phatak? Indian-origin man appointed new CFO of Rs1,35,70,15,60,50,000 company, gets whopping salary of Rs...
PCB to face huge financial loss of over Rs..., if Pakistan pulls out of Asia Cup 2025
Here's how PM Modi will celebrate his 75th birthday tomorrow
PM Modi fitness secrets at 75 revealed: Vegetarian lifestyle, simple diet, yoga routine, more
Pink completes 9 years: 9 life lessons from Taapsee Pannu’s character that still inspire people
Beware: AI is learning caste-based, communally-sensitive human biases in India, how can it be prevented?
INDIA
The BJP's organisation will hold many such initiatives, including blood donation and health camps, across the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 75 on Wednesday, September 17. BJP and its governments in states and at the Centre will launch a host of welfare and development initiatives on the day. PM Modi will kick off a fortnight-long nationwide health and nutrition campaign from Madhya Pradesh on his birthday.
PM Modi will launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and the eighth National Nutritional Month from Dhar. He will unveil several other development initiatives and address a public meeting, an official statement said, PTI reported. "More than one lakh health camps will be organised, making this the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country. Daily health camps will be held in all government health facilities nationwide," it said.
The BJP's organisation will hold many such initiatives, including blood donation and health camps, across the country. The programmes are part of the "Sewa Pakhwada" that the ruling party is observing between September 17 and October 2, which is Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, to celebrate the birthday of its leader, whose stewardship has taken the BJP to new highs and made it a dominant political force for over a decade.
READ | Meet Onkar Kanwar, who runs Apollo Tyres as chairman, becomes Team India's new jersey sponsor, his net worth is Rs...