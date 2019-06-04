Headlines
Here's how platform ticket can be used for train travel

Platform ticket can also be used for train travel. Here's how it can help in case one does not have a proper ticket.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 04, 2019, 10:27 PM IST

People in India prefer train travel as one of the most desired medium to travel in comparison to bus or air travel due to its comfort and less cost. The Indian railway network is one of the biggest rail network in the world as crores of people travel every day to reach their destinations. 

However, many times, people are not able to buy tickets for a particular train due to the shortage of time or if there is a long queue at the ticket counter, and have to cancel their journey. 

But many are not aware of the fact that commuters can travel on a train even if they have a platform ticket and it is completely legal. 

How can a platform ticket be used to travel on a train?

If a passenger does not have his/her destination train ticket but posses a platform ticket, they can still travel on a train. For this, they just have to board the particular train and reach out to the TTE and ask him to avail you a ticket for your desired destination. 

Sometimes, due to an emergency, it's not possible to purchase a ticket be it a general ticket or reserved. In such a situation, people with a  platform ticket can board the desired train but have to quickly reach out to the TTE and ask him to make you another ticket for your destination. 

The TTE will fine you Rs 250 along with the cost of your destination ticket. In case of full reservation, you might not get a reserved seat but you will be allowed to travel.

Missed your train! Don't worry, you can still get a 50% refund

In case one has missed his/her train, they can still get a 50% refund. All one has to do is to approach the ticket counter, pay the TDR amount and you can get 50% amount back on your particular ticket base fare price.

TTE cannot assign your reserved seat till two-stations in case one misses his/her train

A TTE cannot assign your seat to any other passenger until two stations from the station one has missed his/her train. However, after two stations, the TTE can give your berth to any other passenger who has RAC or a waiting ticket.

