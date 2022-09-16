Here's how Narendra Modi’s firm measures saved India from the ‘worst’ of COVID pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi - File Photo

Narendra Modi is the first prime minister born in Independent India. When one observes his outlook on governance, it symbolises the modernity and autonomy of thought that new India has always wished for in its leader.

One can be on either end of the political spectrum, but you have to be really ignorant not to acknowledge that the functioning of the country has truly undergone a massive change under his leadership.

There are many arguments politically that I neither will nor can get into, as I’m not a political commentator. Instead, I would like to reflect on matters of policy and governance as a common man.

As a doctor, a father and a resident of India, his actions during the COVID-19 crisis have made the biggest impact on me. PM Modi’s quick-thinking and effective decision-making within the last three years have saved countless lives and allowed such a large and divided country to come to each other’s aid faster than anyone could perceive.

With over 2.04 billion doses of overall vaccines administered covering over 94% of the eligible population, our sighs of relief as we start to return to an active world once more are a result of this monumental feat.

His dedication to healthcare even before the pandemic cannot be understated either. The Ayushman Bharat Yojana provides over 50 crore people from weaker economic backgrounds with health insurance coverage.

Through the use of digital platforms, access to doctors, medicines and vaccines is easier than ever. We’ve reached new standards of health through cleanliness programmes such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which has not only bolstered India’s reputation on cleanliness standards but also brought dignity to sanitary labour.

Of course, poverty acts as a large hindrance for most when seeking adequate care. PM Modi’s implementation of poverty alleviation schemes has been revered by many. With homelessness being the largest cause as well as a symptom of poverty, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has sanctioned over 1.2 crore houses. Further, programmes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana have provided 8 crore LPG connections in India.

India is perceived as a superpower, thanks in large part to its business sector. As per Lt Gen AK Bhatt, first Director General of the new Indian Space Association (ISpA), the private sector has taken a leap of faith in India’s space programmes and seeks to expand the number of satellites launched by them in order to expand technology.

Interest in Indian public markets has received massive interest from foreign investors as it continues to show growth while the global economy stagnates. I have more faith than ever in his dream to see India become a $5 trillion economy by the year 2029. As we celebrate his 72nd birthday on September 17, I wish him another year of good health and a long life.

Dr Ritesh Malik is a medical graduate who took a detour from conventional medicine to follow his passion for Entrepreneurship. He has been working on the cause of COVID-19 at his family owned hospital in Delhi, Radix Healthcare.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed in the article are of the author, and not of DNA India.)