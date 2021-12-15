Here’s how Goodspace is proving to be the best job search app

One hears the phrase ‘job application’ and gets shivers down the spine. It is a time taking process. How can we forget the iconic - asking for a resume and still having to fill in all the details and work experiences?

We have pressed with time and as long as job applications take, job searching takes even longer. Most of the time, the rights jobs don’t even find us and when they do - the deadline has already passed. It makes people anxious and stressed. Sometimes it is the lack of network or the lack of social presence which acts as a barrier. Thus scrolling over the app store again and again to find the best job search app.

Even if one makes it through the application process, getting an interview seems like a dream because the recruiters usually have a response time of 20-30 days. Not only that, the behavioural skills of the candidate are not considered until later interviews. Even the verification process is time taking.

The solution to all these hurdles is - the GoodSpace App. GoodSpace solves both these problems with its unique features of goodness score and seamless easy-to-use interface.

Through their progressive platform, you can look at all genuine recruiters, their offered pay range, search for profiles and choose from a vast pool of internships, online freelance jobs, part-time and full-time offers from all across the world.

Unlike other job search sites and apps, the GoodSpace app focuses heavily on decreasing the response time of applications and one can get a response as quick as 24 hours, fitting in the criteria to be one of the best job search app.

The platform increases your chances of landing a job as the four-step process of selection-shortlisting-interview-recruitment is cut down to a three-step process by eliminating the selection part! Both -recruiters and candidates can look at the goodness score of people to verify what the community has to say about them.



But, what is a goodness score? Well, Goodness is the measure of a person’s non-cognitive skills, which is achieved when a person gives them feedback. It is a stamp of verification and trust that the community builds on the candidate. Once the skills are certified and the goodness score is achieved, one can identify their strengths and work on the weaknesses.



On the goodspace app, one can assure a quick response, diversity of job options and authentic networking only. While the candidate can apply for jobs, the recruiter can also scout people and get in touch with them for a position. It is a two-way communication!

Your authentic profile and verified skills, along with the goodness score, all come together to ensure you the best jobs! SO what’s the wait? Get on the Goodspace app now and dive into the pool of opportunities!

