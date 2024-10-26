Since it is the first-ever Diwali celebration of Lord Ram Lalla and his brothers, the temple trust is leaving no stone unturned in the preparations.

As the country is gearing up to celebrate Diwali, the historic Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya is also looking forward to a mega celebration on the occasion. Since it is the first-ever Diwali celebration of Lord Ram Lalla and his brothers, the temple trust is leaving no stone unturned in the preparations.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has forbidden the use of any Chinese decorative items, including Chinese lights, in the temple campus for Diwali.

"The Trust will make all arrangements for Diwali celebrations in Ram Janmabhoomi. No Chinese items, including Chinese lights, will be allowed in the Ram Janmabhoomi campus,” said Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

According to sources, Lord Ram Lalla and Lakshman will be made to wear specially-designed clothes for the festival. Renowned Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra has been assigned with the task to design clothes for the deity.

"Manish Malhotra is designing a special dress for Ram Lalla and his brothers for the festive occasion of Diwali,” a member of the trust confirmed.

Along with the main temple structure, the Ram Janmabhoomi path will be adorned with traditional Diyas. Moreover, the Ram Janmabhoomi campus will be illuminated with over two lakh Diyas. The preparations aim to recreate the scenes of Lord Ram's return to Ayodya after 'Vanvas', as mentioned in the Ramayana.

Ayodha gearing up for a new world record

The 'Deepotsav' celebration of Ayodhya is popular worldwide. Like every year, the city is gearing up to make a new world record by lighting 25 earthen Diya to mark the occasion. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a target of lighting 25 lakh diyas this Deepotsav to create a new Guinness World Record.

The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla temple was held on January 22, this year with veterans from all walks of life invited to witness the celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the rituals, led by Acharya Laxmikant Dixit.