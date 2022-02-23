Here's why India cancelled plans to buy 30 Predator drones from the US

India has decided to cancel the purchase of 30 Predator armed drones from the United States. According to a media report, the decision to purchase USD 3 billion worth drones for the Indian Army has been shelved for now. The US Defence Ministry Pentagon has been informed in this regard.

India now wants to manufacture and develop all kinds of weapons and defence equipments on indigenous development and manufacturing. This is the reason that this USD 3 billion deal with America has been cancelled as of now.

The Predator drone reconnaissance the enemy's nefarious activities in the border areas and can also attack enemy positions by gathering intelligence. This drone is capable of reconnaissance in the sky for 35 hours.

On February 3, the Narendra Modi government had banned the import of drones and the acquisition of unmanned vehicles ie UAVs. However, this ban exempted the acquisition of unmanned aerial vehicles for security purposes. But they will require specific approval for acquisition.

Rs 22,000 crore worth Predator drones

Last year, the Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) approved a proposal to procure MQ-9B drones equipped with surface-to-surface missiles. Under this, it was planned that India would purchase 30 armed Predator drones from the US. All the three branches of the armed forces were suppose to receive 10 drones each.

About Rs 22,000 crore (USD 3 billion) was going to be spent on the purchase of these drones for the three armed forces. However, the Indian Navy has already taken two surveillance Predator drones on lease from the American company. It is being used for reconnaissance of the enemy's nefarious antics on the China and Pakistan border.

What is Predator drones?

The plan to buy the Predator drone has also been shelved because India has the capacity to make such drones.

Currently, India is upgrading Israel's Heron drone, a medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle.

Predator type drones can be armed with weapons. It can target missiles and laser-guided bombs.

A Predator platform with armed payload costs around USD 100 million, but takes 27 hours to equip.

Indian Navy uses such drones for maritime surveillance from the Gulf of Aden to the Sunda Strait in Indonesia.