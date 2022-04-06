Here's startling revelations from the survey regarding mask wearing in India

At present Covid cases are on a decline in the country. Many states in India have done away with the mandatory wearing of masks. But 90% of the people in the country believe that people either do not wear masks or even if they do so, they do not wear them properly.

People believe that the compulsion of wearing masks in the country has already been defied and now after the mandatory elimination of masks, it is expected to decrease further. A survey was conducted by a social media platform 'Local Circles'. Through this survey, the opinion of more than 30,000 people living in 349 districts of India was taken.

The survey participants were asked questions to understand 'what is the current situation on wearing of masks as many states are removing the mandatory wearing of it'. Several states, including Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Maharashtra, have lifted restrictions and made the use of 'face masks' optional in public places in view of the decline in Covid-19 cases across the country.

66% wear cloth masks

57% of the respondents said that most people in their areas are wearing a mask but they don't wear it properly.

Of the people who participated in the survey, 22% said that most people in their areas have a mask but they don't wear it at all.

In the survey conducted by 'Local Circles' on mask mandate, 68% of those surveyed were men, while 32% were women.

In the survey, only 7% of the respondents said that most have a mask and they wear it properly, while 3% did not give any opinion.

According to the survey, 66.67% of those who wear masks wear cloth masks which offer limited protection from viral infection.

Which states removed mask mandate?

So far many states in the country have done away with the compulsion of wearing masks in public places.

First, it was Maharashtra state which did away with the requirement of wearing a mask outside the house.

Wearing Mask is now optional. Not wearing a mask is no longer challaned in the entire state of Maharashtra.

The requirement of wearing masks has been abolished in Haryana, Telangana and national capital Delhi.

In West Bengal, almost all Covid restrictions have been removed but challan on not wearing masks exists.