Here's how IRCTC plans to rein in on vendors who overcharge in trains

Rail passengers have been complaining about overcharge taken by the vendors on the food items in the trains. Travellers have often complained that they are charged much more than the MRP rates. Keeping such complaints in mind, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has made preparations to rein in these vendors, so that they do not overcharge.

Gradually, this arrangement will be implemented by IRCTC in all the trains having catering facility. In trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Tejas there is the option of food with reservation. But there are many trains where there is no provision for booking food along with the tickets. However, such trains may have pantry cars with catering services.

There are the third type of trains which do not have a pantry car and IRCTC vendors sell foods from the base kitchen in the trains. These vendors sometimes overcharge from the passengers. Although these people keep the card swap machine with them, not many passengers want to pay with the card.

Passengers mostly pay through cash which leads to the possibility of overcharging. To give relief to the passengers from this problem and to rein in the vendors, IRCTC has got the QR code printed in the menu card itself. Besides this, the vendors will also wear the QR code card, so that the passengers do not have to ask for the QR code.

After purchasing any item, passengers will be able to make payment through the QR code on the menu card. This arrangement will be applicable in all trains of IRCTC. The new system has just been introduced in Sampoorna Kranti Express. After this, gradually the system will be implemented in all trains. This will give relief to the passengers from overcharging.