Here is how Indian mission is assisting the nationals in UAE during coronavirus crisis

As the coronavirus crisis continues to spread in West Asia, the India mission has been reaching out to its nationals in UAE and providing them food as well as psychological help.

Speaking exclusively with our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Indian ambassador to UAE, Pavan Kapoor said that both UAE and India have offered to fly back their respective stranded nationals but due to the closure of Indian airspace, things are not moving. UAE hosts over 3.3 million Indians, one of the largest concentrations anywhere in the world.

Question: How is the Indian mission taking care of Indians in the UAE during the COVID-19 crisis?

Pavan Kapoor: One of the things we have done apart from setting up of the 24*7 helplines, both in Abu Dabhi and Dubai for the Indian citizens is that we have been trying to provide food to all those who are needy, groceries are sent to those who can cook, while we send cooked meals to those bachelors in accommodation who either cannot go out for some reason or unable to afford food at this time. In addition, we have set up a telemedicine helpline where patients or suspected patients are being called by Indian doctors and advised on what to do before they are taken to a quarantine facility or provided other treatment. We are also providing psychological help through the phone line to calm down people who are concerned and panicking due to the spread of coronavirus. In addition to that, we are also continuing with a lot of work, in terms of providing passport facility, attestation services, and also carrying on with the unfortunate task of sending back mortal remains of people who pass away during this unfortunate time. This is also complicated by the fact that our air space is not really open and we have to get special permission for the mortal remains to travel on cargo planes which are going to India. Finally, we are also trying to work with authorities to improve and increase the isolation facilities for our nationals.

Question: How are India and UAE collaborating on COVID-19 crisis, especially regarding Indian and UAE citizens, any plans of repatriation?

Pavan Kapoor: One of the first things we are dealing with are cases of a large number of visitors from India, who are here and the UAE resident permit holders whose visas and entry permits have expired. They are very concerned as to what is going to happen. We have worked with UAE authorities to assure them that these visas will be extended and mostly without any penalty charges. Another aspect is that we are working with the UAE authorities to create more isolation facilities for our nationals because the number of infections is increasing. Since they are a substantial portion of the population, when the number of cases in this country goes up, the number of those of Indian nationals also rises. The UAE authorities have offered to fly back and assist in flying back of our nationals who are wanting to go back to India. As of now, our airspace is still shut for passenger flights but when it opens up, we will certainly work with the UAE authorities to get our nationals back to India safely.