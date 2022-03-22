Here's how India plans to tackle Stealth Omicron, symptoms to watch out for

India is on alert after there is a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in China, South Korea and in some parts of Europe, triggered by BA.2 sub-variant also known as the Stealth Omicron. Experts are trying to analyse whether the variant can cause a fourth wave of pandemic in India.

Dr T Jacob John, former ICMR chief told news agency ANI, that the chances of the fourth Covid-19 wave are low, however, it is required to remain vigilant. "There is no scientific, epidemiological reason to predict a fourth Covid-19 wave but nobody can predict that it will not happen. I can say the probability is extremely low," he said.

Dr John further stressed that it is important to be vigilant and cautious. There is a need to keep looking at the viruses and their genetic sequences and see if there are any new variants appearing and if any variants are overtaking Omicron locally in more places.

Read | 4th wave of Covid: Here's everything to know about Stealth Omicron

How prepared are we?

Amid the growing Covid-19 cases in many countries around the world, the Centre has asserted that 'it is completely prepared for the unpredictable virus'.

Central government has issued a letter to the states asking them to be on alert as there is a surge in Covid cases across European countries, South Korea and China.

In last 24 hours, some countries recorded highest ever Covid cases since the beginning of pandemic. New variant is suspected behind infections in Israel and other countries.

The authorities have been asked to ensure that people avoid crowding, follow strict mask rules and stay alert on influenza like illnesses.

All districts have been asked to speed up Covid vaccination drives. The government is keeping a close watch on the rise in cases and will take necessary steps if needed.

To tackle the fourth wave, Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian asserted that vaccination is the only solution for curbing the fourth wave of Covid-19.

People have been asked to be cautious and not lower their guard despite relaxations in the Covid-19 restrictions like lifting of night curfew and lockdowns.

There is a dip in the number of Covid-19 cases in India, but people need to be cautious as there is an increase in the number of daily cases across the globe.

Read | DNA Explainer: Why Stealth Omicron has triggered record number of cases

Symptoms of BA.2 or Stealth Omicron

1. BA.2 sub-variant is likely to have the same severity as the original Omicron variant, says World Health Organisation. The health body emphasised that BA.2 should continue to be monitored as a distinct sub-lineage of Omicron by public health authorities.

2. WHO said the initial data from population-level reinfection studies shows that reinfection with BA.2 following infection with BA.1, provides strong protection against reinfection with BA.2.

3. BA.2 or the stealth sub-variant of Omicron is difficult to detect. The new variant misses key mutations in spike protein, which are generally necessary for rapid PCR tests to identify the infection. It combines two sub-variants of the Omicron namely BA.1 and BA.2.

4. BA.2 sub-variant primarily affects the upper respiratory tract, as per WHO. However, like Delta, the BA.2 variant does not affect the lungs, eliminating symptoms such as loss of taste or smell, and shortness of breath.

5. Patients affected by this variant have reported dizziness and extreme fatigue. These symptoms are likely to appear within two to three days after being infected with the virus. Other symptoms may also include fever, coughing, sore throat, sore hand, muscular fatigue, cold, and elevated heart rate.