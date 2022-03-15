Here's how 40-storey Noida twin towers will be demolished in just 9 seconds

In a one-of-a-kind demolition drive, the illegal 40-storey twin Supertech towers in Noida's Sector 93A will be brought down to dust in merely 9 seconds, a structure that likely took years to get constructed. On May 22, at 2.30 pm, one of India's tallest buildings will disappear from the cityscape.

This will take place exactly nine months after the Supreme Court order on August 31, 2021 to bring down the twin towers. Supertech's Apex (100 metre) and Ceyane (97 metre) twin towers had come up in violation of building norms.The Supreme Court had rapped the local Noida Authority for approval of the project under its watch.

Preparation for the demolition drive

Around 1,500 families living in close vicinity to the towers located in sector 93A would be moved out of their homes.

These families will be moved out for around five hours when the implosion takes place on May 22 at 2:30 pm.

Roads leading to the towers and a stretch of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway close to the site will be shut for traffic.

Security personnel would be deployed in the area in large numbers on the day, according to the demolition plan.

Edifice Engineering company has been handed the job of demolishing the 40-storey twin Supertech towers in Noida.

Removal of structures like electrical fittings, plumbing items, doors and windows are already been carried out.

Walls of the twin towers are also being demolished to reduce the amount of rubble the implosion would create.

How the demolition drive is planned?

Edifice Engineering, the company that has been handed the assignment, shared the demolition plan on Monday.

The company had demolished the 108-metre tall Bank of Lisbon in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2019 with an implosion.

According to the plan, Ceyane (97m tall, 31 floors) will collapse to the ground first, followed by Apex (100m, 32 floors).

Up to four tonnes of explosives, packed into the columns could be used to raze down the illegal twin towers.

In the buildings where plush apartments were once planned and sold, 10 levels will act as 'primary blast floors'.

It will be interspersed with seven 'secondary blast floors'. The primary blast floors will have explosives in all columns.

In the secondary ones, 40% of the columns will be rigged. The buildings will fall inwards like a cascade, floor by floor.

To place the explosives, holes will be drilled into the columns. It may take around 12-15 days to load the structure with explosives.

South Africa-based Jet Demolition is providing expertise for safe implosion. A trial blast will take place ahead of actual implosion.

While it would take only nine seconds for the towers to be razed, the ground work preparation is already underway.

The company said that explosives between 2,500 kg and 4,000 kg will be required for the implosion of the towers.

But the final quantity can be ascertained only after a 'test blast' that will take place at the end of this month or early next month.

Test blast is planned for the last week of March or first week of April to optimise the use of explosive vis-à-vis safety measures.

Explosives will be stored in a facility around 100 km away and will be brought as per need to 'charge' or load and connect ignition systems.

The company is also preparing two to three layers of wired mesh around columns which would be filled with explosives.

They will also lay 'geo-textile fabric' on the ground to stop debris from flying off in an uncontrolled manner.

Implosion would induce a pull away from the premises of Emerald Court, where 600 families live and on which the towers are located.