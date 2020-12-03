Here are top 10 police stations in India, check details

Centre has released the list of best performing police stations in the country. This happens every year in an attempt to incentivize more effective functioning of police stations and bring healthy competition among them.

This year's survey for the best police stations was conducted under very challenging circumstances posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was difficult to access police stations located in remote areas due to restrictions on movement, the press release stated.

However, the survey was conducted according to the COVID-19 guidelines published by the government.

Here are the list of the top 10 police stations in the India in 2020:

1. Thoubal, Manipur2. Salem City, Tamil Nadu 3. Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh4. Surajpur, Chhattisgarh5. South Goa, Goa6. North & Middle Andaman, Andaman & Nicobar Islands7. East district, Sikkim8. Moradabad, UP9. Dadra & Nagar Haveli, 10.Karimnagar, Telangana

The objective was to rank the top 10 Police Stations out of 16,671 Police Stations in the country through data analysis, direct observation and public feedback. The ranking process commenced with shortlisting of the best performing police stations, in each State on the basis of addressing: -

Property offence

Crime against women

Crime against weaker sections

Home Minister Amit Shah has said that a vast majority of police stations short-listed from the thousands of police stations in the country are police stations located in small towns and rural areas.

"This is also true for those police stations which have been ranked among the top 10. This indicates that while the availability of resources is important, more important is the dedication and sincerity of our police personnel to prevent and control crime and serve the nation," he added.