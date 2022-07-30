'Her success inspires several Indians': PM Modi on Mirabai Chanu's CWG gold medal

Narendra Modi (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who won India's first gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2022. He said Chanu's victory is an inspiration to several Indians, "especially budding athletes".

PM Modi also said every Indian is delighted that she's won the medal.

"The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she's won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes," he added.

The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she’s won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes. pic.twitter.com/e1vtmKnD65 July 30, 2022

Chanu won India's first gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022, after completing her 109kg first attempt in the clean and jerk round.

Earlier, Chanu had opened up a massive 12kg lead over her nearest opponent by lifting 88kg in the snatch round.