Hemant Soren-led JMM steered the INDIA bloc to victory with 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly. The JMM won 34 seats, while its allies secured 22 seats.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president Hemant Soren to take the oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand today (November 28). The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place at 4 pm in the presence of several prominent political leaders and dignitaries, including key members of the INDIA bloc.

Hemant Soren-led JMM steered the INDIA bloc to victory with 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly. The JMM won 34 seats, while its allies secured 22 seats.

Among the allies, the Congress won 16 seats, the RJD won four, and the CPI-ML won two seats. The BJP-led NDA won only 24 seats in Jharkhand. The BJP secured 21 seats, while its allies the AJSU party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U -- won one seat each.

Additionally, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha, a smaller party contesting state assembly elections, won a seat with its chief, Jairam Kumar Mahato, emerging victorious in the Dumri constituency.

The JMM-led alliance retained power in Jharkhand, where assembly polls were conducted in two phases--on November 13 and November 20.

(with inputs from ANI)