'Ran out of undergarments': Hemant Soren's brother Basant Soren's unusual reply on his absence in Jharkhand

Hemant Soren (File)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's brother Basant Soren gave a weird reply to journalists who asked why he wasn't seen in Jharkhand during the recent political crisis, saying he had been buying undergarments in Delhi.

"I had run out of undergarments, so I went to Delhi to purchase them. I get them from there," he was quoted by the news agency ANI as saying.

Recently, news reports claimed the Election Commission had sent a letter to the Jharkhand governor recommending Hemant Soren's disqualification in the mining lease row. The government, however, said they never received the letter. For several days, Soren lived in a resort with his MLAs. On Wednesday, Soren passed the self-induced floor test, proving his majority in the House.

Soren's brother, however, downplayed the crisis.

"The political crisis is a normal thing and it keeps happening," he added.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and the MLA from Dumka also visited the families of the two victims of stalking.

He met the deceased's family, who was set ablaze by an accused named Shahrukh. Both Shahrukh and his accomplice were arrested by the police.

Soren gave condolence to the family and assured the deceased's sister of a job and asked for her resume.

He also met the family of the rape victim from Dumka, where a 14-year-old tribal girl was raped, killed, and hanged from a tree.

He called BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Manoj Tiwari, Nishikant Dubey and Babulal Marandi -- who visited Dumka last month -- low-standard people.

"They are extremely low-standard people and do dirty politics. BJP just searches for incidents, that it can politicize. They came with a chopper, politicized the issue and then went back with a chopper," said Basant Soren attacking the BJP.

